Lutheran Church of the Cross of Nisswa events announced

NISSWA — Lutheran Church of the Cross, Nisswa, will have Ash Wednesday services at 6:20 p.m. Feb. 22, in the sanctuary.

Baked potato bar will be served prior at 5:15 p.m. in the Celebration Center. There will be a freewill donation for the youth group. Drive Thru Imposition of Ashes and Communion will be noon to 1 p.m. in the front parking lot.

“That You May Have Life” and “Fifth Gospel” Lent services will be at 6:20 p.m. Wednesdays, March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Soup and sandwich suppers will be served prior at 5:30 p.m. in the Celebration Center.

Ash Wednesday, Lent and 9 a.m. Sunday services are also available via streaming video at lccnisswa.org (live and archived) and on Facebook Live at Lutheran Church of the Cross-Nisswa.

Bethel Lutheran Church services set

BRAINERD — Ruth Jeremiason-Jensen will lead the 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, worship service at Bethel Lutheran with the celebration of Holy Communion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday school and coffee fellowship will follow at 10 a.m.

Ash Wednesday soup and sandwiches will be served beginning at 6 p.m. and the

worship service with the imposition of ashes will be at 7 p.m.

Lawson to preach at South Long Lake Church

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Jeff Lawson will preach during the 9:30 a.m. service Sunday, Feb. 19.

Check the South Long Lake Church Facebook page for weather related cancellation notices. The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

First Lutheran Church news

BRAINERD — First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will celebrate the Last Sunday after Epiphany (Transfiguration) and Grad Sunday with worship from 9-10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.

Sunday night Bible study, “Making Sense of the Christian Faith,” will be 6-7:30 p.m. Sign up in the Narthex or online via Breeze.

ADVERTISEMENT

Men’s breakfast Bible study with Pastor Jordan will be 8-9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at The Sidetrack.

UCC worship service set

BRAINERD — First Congregational United Church of Christ will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, in-person and Facebook Live followed by a fellowship hour.

Lent devotionals are available to order by calling the church office at 218-829-2528.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have three worship services.

There will be a Wednesday Night Vesper Service at 6 p.m. Feb. 15, with Holy Communion. A dinner will be served in Fellowship Hall beginning at 4:45 p.m. The First Communion class will meet at 5:15 p.m. Confirmation classes will meet for fun and fellowship at 6:45 p.m.

The Bible study, “Praying Like Jesus the Messiah,” will meet in the Gathering Area at 11:11 a.m. This Bible study will be repeated on Sunday between services.

Friday Psalms Bible Study will be 11:11 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, there will be services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Communion. The guest speaker will be Pastor Nancy Hong. The service will be rebroadcast on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be a Congregational Forum in Fellowship Hall between services with caramel rolls and beverages along with activities for all ages.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Quilters will meet at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The Vision Council will meet at 5 p.m. in the Gathering Area.

The weekly sermons are available at www.trinitybrainerd.org .

Bethlehem Lutheran Church events announced

On Sunday, Feb. 19, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the Transfiguration of Our Lord with an in-person and livestreamed service with communion at 9 a.m. The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put on www.belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing. For the Adult Forum, the Gideons will give a presentation.

Men’s Bible study will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Next Wednesday is Ash Wednesday. There will be services with ashes and communion at Bethlehem at 11 a.m. and 6:20 p.m.

Ash Wednesday services for The Journey North campuses announced

The Journey North Aitkin Campus, 810 Second Ave. NW, Aitkin, will have Ash Wednesday services at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, and The Journey North Baxter Campus, 6785 Woida Road, Baxter, will have services at 7 p.m. Feb. 22.