South Long Lake Church services set

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Jeff Lawson will preach at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.

Check the South Long Lake Church Facebook page for weather related cancellation notices. The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

First Lutheran Church news announced

BRAINERD — First Lutheran Church, 424 South Eighth St., Brainerd, will have an Ash Wednesday worship service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Game night is set for 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, in Koinonia Hall. Bring an appetizer to share and a favorite card or board game.

First Lutheran Church will celebrate the First Sunday in Lent with a praise and worship service in the sanctuary and online at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.

UCC church services

BRAINERD — First Congregational United Church of Christ will have an Ash Wednesday service at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.

There will be a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, in-person and Facebook live, followed by a fellowship hour and adult forum.

The forum speaker will be Carla Benjamin on the topic of her art show and how she does her creating.

The cooking group will meet at Sharon Carlson's home at 4:30 p.m.

"One for the Road Concert" with an offering to benefit the Brainerd warming shelter will be at 6:30 p.m. at Park Methodist Church. A special offering will be taken for "My Neighbor to Love Coalition.”

Lord of Life grief support group offered

BAXTER — Grief is personal, hard and never really leaves us. Grief Support groups have been found to be beneficial because it is a place to share experiences with others who have also experienced loss.

Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter will be offering a group starting Monday, Feb. 27, at the church, from 1:30-3 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m.

Call Deb Bergstrom, parish nurse, with questions or to register 701-678-4053 or the church at 218-828-9374.

Parenting for Social Justice sessions planned

BAXTER — A three-part series for parents, grandparents and caregivers who are interested in exploring anti-racism and social justice will be 11 a.m. Feb. 26, March 12 and March 26, with a free luncheon served at 12:30 p.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 6190 Fairview Road N., Baxter.

For those who need to arrange for child care, contact Judy Bialka at mjtbialka@charter.net .

The Micah Group at Lord of Life is grateful for the Facilitating Racial Equity Collaborative grant that makes it possible to present this parenting series. FREC is a collaborative (of individuals and organizations) working toward just, equitable, anti-racist communities throughout Minnesota.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church announces events

BRAINERD — There will be a joint ELCA Ash Wednesday service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd; the service will include ashes and communion. The faith monologue will be based on the tax collector through Jesus’ eyes. A light lunch will be served after.

The evening’s Ash Wednesday service will begin at 6:20 p.m.; the service will include ashes and communion.

The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be on www.belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing. For Adult Forum, Pr. Mark will lead a session on planning a Christian funeral.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth Brainerd, has three services this week.

There will be an Ash Wednesday Service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, with the Imposition of Ashes and Holy Communion. A soup supper by the Vision Council will be served in Fellowship Hall beginning at 4:45 p.m.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, there will be a joint Lenten service with area ELCA churches participating at Bethlehem Lutheran Church with a soup luncheon to follow.

On Sunday, Feb. 26, there will be two services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 am with Holy Communion.

The Nazareth Circle will meet 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, in the Gathering Area.

Ash Wednesday Services planned

BAXTER — Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, LCMS, will begin its Lenten worship services with Ash Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, with supper served at 5:45 p.m.

The theme for the Lenten season is “Jesus, My Brother and Lord.”

Lenten services will be each Wednesday leading up to Easter.

Benefit concert for the Brainerd warming shelter planned

BRAINERD — There will be a benefit concert at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Park United Methodist Church, 315 N. Sixth St., Brainerd, for the warming shelter in Brainerd.

One for the Road will play the music of Carole King, James Taylor and more from jazz to light rock, gospel to pop.

A free will offering can be given through Park United or to Bridges of Hope overnight shelter.