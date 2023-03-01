This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have three worship services.

There will be a Lenten Wednesday Service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, featuring the Holden Evening Prayer service. A soup supper will be served in Fellowship Hall beginning at 4:45 p.m.

The First Communion Class will be 5:15 p.m. Confirmation classes will meet at 6:45 p.m.

At 11 a.m., there will be a joint Lenten service with area ELCA churches participating at Bethlehem Lutheran Church with a soup luncheon to follow.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, March 2, the Psalms Bible Study will be 10 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

On Sunday, March 5, there will be two traditional worship services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Communion. The service will be rebroadcast on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

Between services, the Annual Lenten Festival will be in Fellowship Hall. This is an intergenerational activity with crafts, music and food.

On Tuesday, March 7, the Trinity Quilters will meet at 9 a.m.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church news

BRAINERD — Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will have a joint ELCA Lenten service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, using the Holden Evening Prayer liturgy. The faith monologue will be based on the women at the well through Jesus’ eyes. A light lunch will be served after.

Wednesday’s meal of soup and sandwiches will be served by catechism students from 5:30-6:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Lenten service will begin at 6:20 p.m. and will use That You May Have Life liturgy. Senior choir and high school youth group will meet at 7 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, March 5, Bethlehem will celebrate the Second Sunday in Lent with an in-person and livestreamed service with communion at 9 a.m. and Pastor Mark Skinner preaching. The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put on www.belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

For the Adult Forum at 10 a.m., Maria Essman from LSS will give a presentation on LSS Youth Programs. Sunday school and Itty Bitty Book Bunch will meet at 10 a.m.

Pancake breakfast fundraiser at Lord of Life

BAXTER — To raise funds for its high school students’ Mission Trip this summer, Lord of Life Lutheran Church of Baxter will host a pancake breakfast Sunday, March 5.

The event will be in the Fellowship Hall after the 9:30 a.m. worship service and a freewill offering will be collected.

This July, high schoolers from Lord of Life and other ELCA churches in the area will be going on a week-long trip to Idaho to serve in the community.

Those looking for more information can call the church office at 218-828-9374.

ADVERTISEMENT

This week at First Lutheran

First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will have two worship services.

There will be a Wednesday night Lenten service at 6 p.m. March 1. The theme for the Wednesday Evening services is Seeking: Honest questions for a deeper faith. Confirmands will attend worship with their mentors. Pastors Patty Bjorklund and Jordan Gades will preach & preside. At 5 p.m., the Mission Engagement Team and FLC Youths will provide a Lenten Soup Supper in Koinonia Hall for a freewill donation.

On Sunday, March 5, there will be a 9 a.m. worship service in the sanctuary. Holy Communion will be celebrated. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook/YouTube.

At 10 a.m., coffee fellowship will be in Koinonia Hall and Sunday School will meet in the Mezzanine.

On Monday, March 6, from 8:30-9:30 a.m., men’s breakfast Bible study, led by Pastor Jordan, will meet at The Sidetrack.

The Tuesday, March 7, lunch hour Lenten Bible study, “Making Sense of The Christian Faith,” by Dr. David Lose, will meet in the Mezzanine from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Patty Bjorklund will facilitate the discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Long Lake Church services

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Jeff Lawson will be preaching during the 9:30 a.m. service, along with a celebration of Communion.

Check the South Long Lake Church Facebook page for weather related cancellation notices. The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

Holte to lead services at Bethel Lutheran

BRAINERD — Pastor David Holte will lead the Wednesday evening Lenten services at Bethel Lutheran Wednesdays, March 1 and 8.

The evening begins with soup and sandwiches at 6 p.m. followed by the Holden Evening Prayer service at 7 p.m.

Pastor Holte will also lead the 9 a.m. worship service on Sunday, March 5, with the Sacrament of Holy Communion. Sunday school and coffee fellowship will follow at 10 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Awakening Hope Ministries to present Revive

BRAINERD — Awakening Hope Ministries will present Revive, a conference and revival with worship, prayer and healing March 24-26, at Northern Pacific Center, 1511 Northern Pacific Road, Brainerd. Doors open at 6 p.m.

For more information about the three-day event, visit mnrevive.com .

