99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Church News

A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Wooden blocks stacked on top of each other to spell faith to illustrate church news and events in the area.
By Dispatch staff report
March 01, 2023 10:57 AM

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have three worship services.

There will be a Lenten Wednesday Service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, featuring the Holden Evening Prayer service. A soup supper will be served in Fellowship Hall beginning at 4:45 p.m.

The First Communion Class will be 5:15 p.m. Confirmation classes will meet at 6:45 p.m.

At 11 a.m., there will be a joint Lenten service with area ELCA churches participating at Bethlehem Lutheran Church with a soup luncheon to follow.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, March 2, the Psalms Bible Study will be 10 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

On Sunday, March 5, there will be two traditional worship services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Communion. The service will be rebroadcast on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

Between services, the Annual Lenten Festival will be in Fellowship Hall. This is an intergenerational activity with crafts, music and food.

On Tuesday, March 7, the Trinity Quilters will meet at 9 a.m.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church news

BRAINERD — Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will have a joint ELCA Lenten service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, using the Holden Evening Prayer liturgy. The faith monologue will be based on the women at the well through Jesus’ eyes. A light lunch will be served after.

Wednesday’s meal of soup and sandwiches will be served by catechism students from 5:30-6:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Lenten service will begin at 6:20 p.m. and will use That You May Have Life liturgy. Senior choir and high school youth group will meet at 7 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, March 5, Bethlehem will celebrate the Second Sunday in Lent with an in-person and livestreamed service with communion at 9 a.m. and Pastor Mark Skinner preaching. The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put on www.belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

For the Adult Forum at 10 a.m., Maria Essman from LSS will give a presentation on LSS Youth Programs. Sunday school and Itty Bitty Book Bunch will meet at 10 a.m.

Pancake breakfast fundraiser at Lord of Life

BAXTER — To raise funds for its high school students’ Mission Trip this summer, Lord of Life Lutheran Church of Baxter will host a pancake breakfast Sunday, March 5.

The event will be in the Fellowship Hall after the 9:30 a.m. worship service and a freewill offering will be collected.

This July, high schoolers from Lord of Life and other ELCA churches in the area will be going on a week-long trip to Idaho to serve in the community.

Those looking for more information can call the church office at 218-828-9374.

Read more
clergyview3.JPG
Lifestyle
Clergy View: Setting goals and change
What areas in your life do you need to turn over to God to revamp?
March 01, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Peggy Holtz | Mission and Spiritual Care manager, Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, Brainerd
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Lenten sacrifice is meatier than a fish sandwich
Columnist Devlyn Brooks on using these 40 days to get closer to God
February 24, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Faith.jpg
Lifestyle
Church News
A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.
February 22, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Turning faith back toward community
"Going it alone on the faith path is entirely contrary to the Christian faith ... we’ve forgotten that faith is about all the people, not just those attending services on Sundays."
February 17, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Faith.jpg
Lifestyle
Church News
A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.
February 15, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A challenging reminder about sin
"By judging others’ sins greater than our own, it creates both the 'other' and a reason for us to stand in judgment of them, to feel superior over them. And if we’re honest with ourselves, we all do it."
February 10, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
clergyview3.JPG
Lifestyle
Clergy View: A needed change
Regardless of your poor decisions, whatever circumstances you find yourself in, or even the deep regret you may have, the change you need is found in Jesus.
February 08, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Matt Nagel | Pastor, Lakewood Evangelical Free Church
Faith.jpg
Lifestyle
Church News
A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.
February 08, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Tyre Nichols' death and the responsibility of religion
"If we are unwilling to admit that the racism exists in our power structures, people of color will continue to pay a deadly price."
February 03, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Faith.jpg
Lifestyle
Church News
A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.
February 01, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

ADVERTISEMENT

This week at First Lutheran

First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will have two worship services.

There will be a Wednesday night Lenten service at 6 p.m. March 1. The theme for the Wednesday Evening services is Seeking: Honest questions for a deeper faith. Confirmands will attend worship with their mentors. Pastors Patty Bjorklund and Jordan Gades will preach & preside. At 5 p.m., the Mission Engagement Team and FLC Youths will provide a Lenten Soup Supper in Koinonia Hall for a freewill donation.

On Sunday, March 5, there will be a 9 a.m. worship service in the sanctuary. Holy Communion will be celebrated. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook/YouTube.

At 10 a.m., coffee fellowship will be in Koinonia Hall and Sunday School will meet in the Mezzanine.

On Monday, March 6, from 8:30-9:30 a.m., men’s breakfast Bible study, led by Pastor Jordan, will meet at The Sidetrack.

The Tuesday, March 7, lunch hour Lenten Bible study, “Making Sense of The Christian Faith,” by Dr. David Lose, will meet in the Mezzanine from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Patty Bjorklund will facilitate the discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Long Lake Church services

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Jeff Lawson will be preaching during the 9:30 a.m. service, along with a celebration of Communion.

Check the South Long Lake Church Facebook page for weather related cancellation notices. The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

Holte to lead services at Bethel Lutheran

BRAINERD — Pastor David Holte will lead the Wednesday evening Lenten services at Bethel Lutheran Wednesdays, March 1 and 8.

The evening begins with soup and sandwiches at 6 p.m. followed by the Holden Evening Prayer service at 7 p.m.

Pastor Holte will also lead the 9 a.m. worship service on Sunday, March 5, with the Sacrament of Holy Communion. Sunday school and coffee fellowship will follow at 10 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Awakening Hope Ministries to present Revive

BRAINERD — Awakening Hope Ministries will present Revive, a conference and revival with worship, prayer and healing March 24-26, at Northern Pacific Center, 1511 Northern Pacific Road, Brainerd. Doors open at 6 p.m.

For more information about the three-day event, visit mnrevive.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
CentraCare logo.jpg
Local
Pick up your free colon cancer screening kits this month
March 01, 2023 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Stephanie Dickrell
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Fire destroys Garrison area home
March 01, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Quiche1.jpg
Lifestyle
These Crustless Mini Quiches are a delicious way to start a busy day
March 01, 2023 07:35 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello