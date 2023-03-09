Church News

Local Presbyterian churches broadcasting services online

The Lakes Area Presbyterian Church of Baxter and the Crosslake Presbyterian Church are now broadcasting Sunday services online.

Livestreaming for Crosslake Presbyterian Church is at 9 a.m. and for Lakes Area Presbyterian Church of Baxter is at 11 a.m. The Rev. Mark Ford is the pastor of both churches.

To log on to the Crosslake service, go to crosslakepres.org and click on "service videos."

For the Baxter service, go to lpchurchbaxter.org and then go to the online worship service menu.

Prior services are stored at each site and are available to everyone.

People are also welcome to attend services in person.

Youth choir at St. Francis Music Center

LITTLE FALLS — All area youth in grades 6 through 8 are invited to join the St. Francis Music Center Youth Choir.

This short-term choir will meet 6-6:45 p.m. Thursdays in room 249 of St. Francis Music Center, starting March 16.

This will be a great opportunity for young people who love to sing and want more opportunities singing with a group.

Under the direction of Vicki Spofford, the group will learn songs for the Spring Chorale Concert. There will be no auditions to be a part of the choir, just a willingness to sing and learn.

The Youth Choir will perform with the St. Francis Community Chorale at 2 p.m. April 30 in the Sacred Heart Chapel of the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls. They will sing with the chorale and perform two songs on their own. This concert will also feature the brass ensemble and other musicians.

This is a free opportunity for area youths, thanks to a grant provided by the Five Wings Arts Program, with funds provided by the Minnesota State Arts Board through an appropriation by the Minnesota State Legislature.

For more information or to sign up, call the Music Center at 320-632-0637 or contact Vicki Spofford at 320-632-2360. Youths are also welcome to simply show up at the first rehearsal.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church events

BRAINERD — There will be a joint ELCA Lenten service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 8; the service will use Holden Evening Prayer liturgy. The faith monologue will be based on the woman at the well through Jesus’ eyes. A light lunch will be served after.

Wednesday’s meal of soup and sandwiches will be served by catechism students from 5:30-6:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Lenten service will begin at 6:20 p.m. and will use That You May Have Life liturgy. Senior Choir, Middle School Youth Group and High School Youth Group will meet at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, March 12, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the Third Sunday in Lent with an in-person and livestreamed service at 9 a.m. with Pastor Mark Skinner preaching. The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put on www.belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing. For Adult Forum at 10 a.m., Tim Bogenschutz will give a presentation on Minnesota outdoor photography.

Creation Care Team will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Men’s Bible study will meet on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, has three services this week.

There will be a Lenten Wednesday service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, featuring the Holden Evening Prayer service. A soup supper will be served in Fellowship Hall beginning at 4:45 p.m.

At 11 a.m. there will be a joint Lenten service with area ELCA churches participating at Bethlehem Lutheran Church with a soup luncheon to follow.

On Thursday, March 9, the Psalms Bible Study will be 10:10 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

On Sunday, March 12, there will be two traditional worship services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Communion. The service will be rebroadcast on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

“Sharing Faith Out Loud,” an adult Bible study, will be 9:30 a.m. in the office area with the discussion question, “Share a time when you felt rescued/blessed by the Family of God or a member of the family” on Psalm 31.

Jolly Freetimers will be meeting March 14 at the Pizza Ranch.

First Congregational UCC church services set

BRAINERD — First Congregational United Church of Christ will have services at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 12, in-person and via Facebook live.

Following the service will be fellowship hour and confirmation class. Lent devotionals are available by calling the church office at 218-829-2528.

Prospective new member classes will begin 5 p.m. March 15 for a three-session series.

An Easter flower memorial offering is now being taken.

This week at First Lutheran

First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will have two worship services.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, there will be a Lenten service. The theme for the Wednesday evening services is “Seeking: Honest questions for a deeper faith.”

Confirmands will gather with their mentors and attend worship together. Lenten soup supper will be in Koinonia prior, at 5 p.m., served by the Social Ministry team. Freewill donation. Handbells will rehearse at 5:15 p.m. Choir rehearsal is at 6:15 p.m. Youth Group meets at 7 p.m.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, Bible and Brews with Pastor Jordan will meet at Woodlore Cider.

On Sunday, March 12, worship service will be 9 a.m. in the sanctuary. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook/YouTube.

Men’s Breakfast Bible Study, led by Pastor Jordan, will meet 8:30-9:30 a.m. March 13, at The Sidetrack.

The Tuesday Lunch Hour Book Study, “Making Sense of The Christian Faith,” will meet in the Mezzanine, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Patty Bjorklund will facilitate the discussion.

Lord of Life Lutheran Church Lenten services

BAXTER — Lord of Life Lutheran Church of Baxter invites people to join them for Wednesday night worship during Lent.

This year, Lord of Life is once again breaking out the Holden Evening Prayer Service for its 6:30 p.m. Wednesday services.

This service combines music and God’s Word, for a time of contemplation and relaxation.

Each week, books for the service can be picked up on the way into worship. Return the copies after each service.

Throughout Lent, the Wednesday lessons will focus on the life, lessons and miracles of Christ.

For more information about Lord of Life’s services, call the office at 218-828-9374.

South Long Lake Church services

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Peggy Holtz will be preaching during the 9:30 a.m. service Sunday, March 12.

Check the South Long Lake Church Facebook page for weather related cancellation notices. The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.