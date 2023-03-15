Church News

Quilt bingo/raffle planned

BUCKMAN — A quilt bingo/raffle will be 1 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at St. Michael’s Parish Center, Buckman.

Coffee cakes for sale, door prize and free lunch planned.

Winners choose their own tied or stitched quilt.

Free family event planned

BRAINERD — Awakening Hope Ministries presents “Let There Be Light,” a free family event, from 1-3 p.m. March 25, at the Northern Pacific Center, 1511 Northern Pacific Road, Brainerd.

The event is for children 2-12 and will include bouncy houses, games, crafts, Goody’s Treats, a bike giveaway and prizes.

The event is sponsored by the Pohl Children’s Foundation.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church events

BRAINERD — Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the Fourth Sunday in Lent with an in-person and livestreamed service at 9 a.m. with Pastor Sarah Marshall preaching.

The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be at www.belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing. For the Adult Forum at 10 a.m., Cathy Lee will have a card making session.

Men’s Bible study will meet 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have three worship services.

There will be a Lenten Wednesday service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, featuring the Holden Evening Prayer service. A soup supper will be served in the Fellowship Hall beginning at 4:45 p.m.

At 11 a.m., there will be a joint Lenten service with area ELCA churches participating at Bethlehem Lutheran Church with a soup luncheon to follow.

On Thursday, March 16, the Psalms Bible Study will be at 10:11 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

On Sunday, March 19, there will be two Awe Team Worship Services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Communion. The Trinity Quilters will have a special display in honor of National Quilt Day. The service will be rebroadcast on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

“Sharing Faith Out Loud,” an adult Bible study, will be 9:30 a.m. in the office area with the discussion question “Share a time when you called for wisdom and counsel for a challenge you were facing.”

The Trinity Scouts will be serving at the Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen at 12:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, March 21, the Trinity Quilters will meet at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The Vision Council will meet at 5 p.m. in the office area.

First Congregational United Church of Christ services announced

First Congregational United Church of Christ will have services at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 19, in-person and via Facebook live.

Following the service will be fellowship hour and confirmation class. Lent devotionals are available by calling the church office at 218-829-2528.

Prospective new member classes will begin 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, on Zoom.

An Easter flower memorial offering is now being taken.

Lawson to preach

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Jeff Lawson will be preaching during the 9:30 a.m. service.

Check the South Long Lake Church Facebook page for weather related cancellation notices. The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

This week at First Lutheran

BRAINERD — First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will have two worship services.

On March 15, at 6 p.m., there will be a Wednesday night Lenten service. The theme for the Wednesday evening services is “Seeking: Honest questions for a deeper faith.”

Lenten soup supper will be served in Koinonia prior, at 5 p.m., by the Dinner Disciples. Freewill donation. Handbell practice is at 5:15 p.m. Choir rehearsal is at 6:15 p.m.

On Sunday, March 19, the Fourth Sunday in Lent, 9 a.m. worship service will be in the sanctuary. Holy Communion will be celebrated. Pastor Patty Bjorklund will preach and preside. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook/YouTube. At 10 a.m., coffee fellowship will be in Koinonia.

On Tuesday, March 21, at 5:30 p.m., First Lutheran will have the first of three First Communion classes for all third graders or older youth who have not yet taken communion. At the completion of all three classes, the youths will join together on Maundy Thursday to receive First Communion.

