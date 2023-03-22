This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have three worship services.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, there will be a joint Lenten service with area ELCA churches participating at Bethlehem Lutheran Church with a soup luncheon to follow.

There will be a Lenten Wednesday service at 6 p.m. featuring the Holden Evening Prayer service. A soup supper will be served in Fellowship Hall beginning at 4:45 p.m. The First Communion class will meet at 5:15 p.m. Confirmation classes will meet at 6:45 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

On Thursday, March 23, the Psalms Bible Study will be 10:11 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

On Sunday, March 26, there will be two worship services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Communion. A special offering will be taken to support Teen Challenge. The service will be rebroadcast on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coffee hour will be following the first service. Education Hour will begin at 9:30 a.m.

“Sharing Faith Out Loud,” an adult Bible study, will be 9:30 a.m. in the office area with the discussion question. Bible reading is 2 Timothy 3:14-16.

On Monday, March 27, the Nazareth Circle will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Gathering Area.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church news

BRAINERD — Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will have a joint ELCA Lenten service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 22. The service will use Holden Evening Prayer liturgy. The faith monologue will be based on the desperate Canaanite woman through Jesus’ eyes. A light lunch will be served after.

The Lenten service will begin at 6:20 p.m. and will use That You May Have Life liturgy. Senior choir and high school youth group will meet at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, March 26, Bethlehem Lutheran will celebrate the Fifth Sunday in Lent with an in-person and livestreamed service at 9 a.m. with Pastor Mark Skinner preaching. The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put on www.belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing. For Adult Forum at 10 a.m., there will be an update session.

Men’s Bible study will meet 7:30 a.m. Stephen Ministries will meet at 10 a.m. The 65+ Lunch Bunch will meet at 11:30 a.m.

UCC church services

BRAINERD — First Congregational United Church of Christ will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 26, Sunday, in-person and Facebook live.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be followed by a fellowship hour and a confirmation class. At 11:30 a.m., there will be an adult forum “Social Justice Ministry" led by Steve Newcom.

A special offering will be taken for the UCC Mission One Great Hour of Sharing.

Prospective new member class will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, in-person and via Zoom. Contact Pastor Leslie for more information.

This week at First Lutheran

BRAINERD — First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will have two worship services.

On March 22, there will be a Wednesday night Lenten service at 6 p.m. The theme for the Wednesday evening services is Seeking: Honest questions for a deeper faith. Lenten soup supper will be served by the children, youth and family team in Koinonia Hall prior at 5 p.m. Freewill donation. Handbell practice is at 5:15 p.m. Choir rehearsal is at 6:45 p.m.

On Sunday, March 26, the Fifth Sunday in Lent, 9 a.m. praise and worship service will be in the sanctuary. Pastors Patty Bjorklund and Jordan Gades will preach and preside. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook / YouTube. At 10 a.m., coffee fellowship will be in Koinonia Hall. Sunday school will be in the Mezzanine.

The Tuesday Lunch Hour Book Study, “Making Sense of The Christian Faith,” will meet in the Mezzanine, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Patty Bjorklund will facilitate the discussion. Drop ins are welcome.

On Tuesday, March 28, at 5:30 p.m., the second of three First Communion classes will be for all third graders or older youth who have not yet taken communion. On Maundy Thursday, after completing all three classes, the youth will celebrate Holy Communion together.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Long Lake Church to host Lawson

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Jeff Lawson will be preaching during the 9:30 a.m. service.

Check the South Long Lake Church Facebook page for weather related cancellation notices. The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

Lord of Life to host End of Life Planning Class

BAXTER — After longtime Lord of Life member Ken Campbell was diagnosed with terminal cancer, one of the things he asked his pastors was, “Teach me how to die.”

Certainly, no one really likes to think about their death, yet one of the greatest gifts we can give ourselves and our loved ones is a conversation about dying — from funeral planning, to visions of how we would want our final days to go if we could choose, to what needs to be personally said and done so that we can die well.

Come together on Sunday, March 26, following Lord of Life’s 9:30 a.m. worship to learn from "Death Doula" Lisa Woog. Lisa is International End of Life Doula Association trained and an active member in the association.