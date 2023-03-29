Grace United Methodist Church leading Bible study on 1st and 2nd Thessalonians

PEQUOT LAKES — An eight week Beth Moore Bible Study, "Children of the day," focusing on first and second Thessalonians will start 4-6 p.m. April 12 at Grace United Methodist Church in Pequot Lakes.

Bible study books will be available for purchase at the first session for $16. Attendees may register by calling 218-568-5755 from 9:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.

Laestadian Church news

BRAINERD — There will be a guest speaker at the Brainerd Laestadian Lutheran Church for Palm Sunday Services.

Allen Pirness of Rockford will serve at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service.

Tapani Kinnunen of Kouvola, Finland, will serve at various Laestadian Lutheran Churches in North America until April 3. Tapani will serve at the Brainerd Laestadian Lutheran Church for a 2 p.m worship service. Coffee and refreshments will be served afterwards.

Living Savior Lutheran Church news

LAKE SHORE — Living Savior Lutheran Church in Lake Shore will be having its last Wednesday night Lenten service Wednesday, March 29, with a simple supper at 5:15 p.m. and worship at 6 p.m.

On Palm Sunday, the church will be serving breakfast before worship at 8 a.m., worship at 9 a.m. with children's choir and breakfast after worship at 10 a.m. There will be a free will offering for breakfast.

This week at First Lutheran

BRAINERD — First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will have two worship services.

On Wednesday evening, March 29, there will be a 6 p.m. worship service. Just prior, at 5 p.m., a Lenten soup supper will be served in Koinonia Hall by members of Worship and Music. Freewill offering. Handbell practice is at 5:15 p.m. Choir rehearsal is at 6:45 p.m.

On Friday, March 31, Game Night will be in Koinonia Hall from 6-9 pm. Bring a snack to share and a favorite card or board game. The night begins with a bite to eat and then the games begin..

On Palm Sunday, April 2, the worship service will feature the presentation “The Cry of The Whole Congregation” by Walt Wangerin — the Passion of Christ told with dramatic reading, music, visuals and congregational participation.

Coffee Fellowship will follow at 10 a.m in Koinonia Hall with Sunday School meeting upstairs in the Mezzanine.

On Monday, April 3, from 8:30-9:30 a.m., men’s breakfast Bible study, led by Pastor Jordan, will meet at The Sidetrack, north of Brainerd on Highway 371.

The Tuesday Lunch Hour Book Study, “Making Sense of The Christian Faith” will meet in the Mezzanine from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 4. Pastor Patty Bjorklund will facilitate the discussion.

First Congregational United Church of Christ news

BRAINERD — First Congregational United Church of Christ; Sunday, April 2, is Palm Sunday. Worship is in-person and on Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Join in a Palm Procession throughout the sanctuary at the beginning of worship.

For those online, palms may be picked up at the church on Saturday, April 1, next to the parking lot door between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Those attending church in-person will receive palm branches on Sunday.

Prospective new members classes will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, and April 5, in-person and via Zoom.

On Friday, April 7, Good Friday, the Stations of the Cross through the Lens of Justice will be presented as an open house style event from noon to 6 p.m.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church news

Join Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, for a joint ELCA Lenten service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, the service will use Holden Evening Prayer liturgy. The faith monologue will be based on the disciple/apostle Peter through Jesus’ eyes. A light lunch will be served after.

Wednesday’s meal of soup and sandwiches will be served by the musicians of Bethlehem from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The Lenten service will begin at 6:20 p.m. and will use That You May Have Life liturgy. Senior Choir, High School Youth Group and Middle School Youth Group will meet at 7 p.m..

On Sunday, April 2, celebrate Palm Sunday with an in-person and livestreamed service with communion at 9 a.m. Pastor Mark Skinner will be preaching. The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put on www.belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing. For the Adult Forum at 10 a.m., mission trip participants will host a Palm Sunday brunch featuring oven omelets, Crème Brulee French toast, make-your-own yogurt parfaits and beverages as a fundraiser for this summer’s mission trips. Itty Bitty Book Bunch and Sunday School will meet at 10 a.m.

Men’s Bible study will meet Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have three worship services.

There will be a Lenten Wednesday service 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, featuring the Holden Evening Prayer service. A soup supper will be served in Fellowship Hall beginning at 4:45 p.m. The First Communion class will meet at 5:15 p.m. Confirmation classes will meet at 6:45 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

At 11 a.m., there will be a joint Lenten service with area ELCA churches participating at Bethlehem Lutheran Church with a soup luncheon to follow.

On Thursday, March 30, the Psalms Bible Study will be 11:11 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

On Sunday, April 2, there will be worship services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Communion. It is Noisy Can Sunday. The service will be rebroadcast on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

A Palm Sunday brunch will be between services in the Fellowship Hall featuring egg bake, caramel rolls and fruit bowls.

On Tuesday, April 4, the Trinity Quilters will be meeting at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

