Church News

An Evening in Tuscany with Faith in Action

HACKENSACK — A spaghetti dinner for Faith in Action for Cass County will be April 25 at Union Church Fellowship Hall in Hackensack. The meal is served at the table, so plan to come and linger over dessert and live music with Larry Kimball and Friends. The meal is free and open to the public. Guests are welcome to give a free will offering at the door to support Faith in Action’s program of Neighbors Helping Neighbors.

A meal of spaghetti with your choice of Mike’s special sauce or a plain sauce with meatballs, garlic rounds, Caesar salad, beverage and a frozen dessert will be served from 5-6:30 p.m. until the food runs out.

Call Faith in Action at 218-675-5435 for more information about the event, receiving volunteer services or becoming a volunteer, or visit www.faithinactioncass.com .

Bethlehem Lutheran Church events

BRAINERD — Maundy Thursday service will begin at 6:20 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd. Communion will be shared around tables downstairs before moving upstairs for foot-washing.

On Good Friday, the joint ELCA Good Friday service will be at 11 a.m. A traditional Good Friday service will be at 6:20 p.m.

On Sunday, Easter Sunday will be celebrated with an in-person and livestreamed service with communion at 8:20 a.m. and an in-person service with communion at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Mark Skinner will be preaching. The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be on www.belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing. Homemade caramel rolls will be served between services.

Men’s Bible study will be 7:30 a.m. April 11. A new member class will be 6 p.m. Tuesday.; dinner is included.

Trinity to observe Holy Week

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have several services in observance of Holy Week. There will be no meal or service on Wednesday, April 5.

On Maundy Thursday, there will be a First Communion service with the entire congregation participating beginning at 7 p.m.

There will be two services on Good Friday. There will be a joint worship service with Holy Communion at Bethlehem Lutheran at 11 a.m. and a Service of Shadows at 7 p.m. at Trinity.

On Saturday, April 8, there will be a community Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Participants should bring their own baskets.

There will be three Festival worship services at 7 a.m., 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday with Pastor Bob Rusert preaching. Holy Communion will be served at all services.

On April 11, the High School Breakfast Club will meet at 7:15 a.m. in the Gathering Area. The Jolly Freetimers will meet in Fellowship Hall at 11 a.m. with a program presented by Dan and Barb Johnson on their trip to Norway.

For more information call 218-829-5147.

Prince of Peace Holy week events announced

BAXTER — Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 6311 Mildred Road, Baxter, will have Holy Week services.

Maundy Thursday service begins at 6:45 p.m. with Holy Communion. The Good Friday Tenebrae Service will be Friday, beginning at 6:45 p.m. On Easter Sunday, the Easter Vigil (sunrise service) will begin at 6:30 a.m. with Holy Communion. The Easter Sunday Celebration Service will begin at 9 a.m. with Holy Communion.

All services will be livestreamed at www.princeofpeacelutheran.church .

First Congregational United Church of Christ services set

BRAINERD — First Congregational United Church of Christ will present "Stations of the Cross through the Lens of Justice" on April 7, Good Friday, from noon to 6 p.m. During this open-house style event, walk alongside Christ in his final hours and confront current social justice issues. This reimagined version of the Stations of the Cross features 14 stations created by members of the First Congregational community. Each station pairs a piece of scripture with a piece of art or image and a brief reflection.

Prospective member classes will meet 5 p.m. April 5 in-person and via Zoom.

Easter Sunday service, April 9, will be in-person and Facebook live at 10 a.m. This will be followed with a Fellowship Hour and Confirmation Class.

Regarding Good Friday and Easter

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church on Good Friday, there will be soup and sandwich at 5:30 p.m. followed by a message from Pastor Jeff.

Easter Sunday service begins at 9:30 a.m., including children's story time and Easter eggs for the kids.

Check the South Long Lake Church Facebook page for weather related cancellation notices. The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

First Lutheran Church news for Holy Week

BRAINERD — First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will celebrate Holy Week and Eastertide with four different worship services.

On Maundy Thursday, April 6, at 6 p.m., there will be a Last Supper Worship service. Holy Communion will be celebrated. On Maundy Thursday, four youths will also be celebrating their First Communion.

On Good Friday, April 7, Crucifixion of Jesus Tenebrae (Service of Darkness) will be in the sanctuary at 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 9, two Celebration of the Resurrection Worship services will be at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.. Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. From 9:30-10:45 a.m. the FLC youth will serve a pancake and sausage breakfast in Koinonia Hall. Freewill offering will be taken.

Men’s breakfast Bible study, led by Pastor Jordan, will meet 8:30-9:30 a.m. April 10, at The Sidetrack, north of Brainerd on Highway 371.

The Tuesday Lunch Hour Book Study, Making Sense of The Christian Faith, will meet 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 11 in the Mezzanine. Pastor Patty Bjorklund will facilitate the discussion. Drop ins are welcome.

Lord of Life Lutheran Church to celebrate Holy Week

BAXTER — Lord of Life Lutheran Church of Baxter invites all to celebrate Holy Week with them.

On Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, Lord of Life will host services at noon and 6:30 p.m.

At the 6:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday service, the 2023 First Communion class will be recognized as they receive the Sacrament for the first time.

On Easter Sunday, April 9, Lord of Life will have 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services.

Anyone who has questions should call 218-828-9374.

Holy Week services at Living Savior Church

LAKE SHORE — Living Savior Church in Lake Shore will have a Maundy Thursday worship service with communion at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6.

On Good Friday, April 7, there will be a tenebrae service at 6 p.m. Easter morning Divine Worship with communion will be 9 a.m. Sunday, April 9.

Anna Espeseth guest worship leader at Good Friday and Easter services

CROSSLAKE — Crosslake Christian Assembly of God Church will host a Good Friday evening of worship featuring guest worship leader Anna Espeseth. Anna is a 2020 Pequot Lakes High School graduate and is currently a worship ministries major at Southeastern University. She has recently led worship as part of a Worship Nights Lakeland and served on a NYC Mission outreach.

Anna Espeseth Contributed

Easter service will feature an Easter breakfast at 9:45 a.m. The Easter service will be at 10:45 a.m. with a message by Pastor Gary, worship with Anna and special activities for the kids.

More information can be found at www.CrosslakeChristian.com .