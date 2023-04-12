Bethlehem Lutheran Church Community Partners Fair set for April 30

BRAINERD — Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. N., Brainerd, will have its free Community Partner Fair at 10 a.m. to noon April 30.

Join the celebration of community partners while also learning more about what they do every day to improve the quality of life in the lakes area.

By partnering with what has grown to more than 30 organizations, Bethlehem Lutheran Church supports the mission by providing meeting space, volunteers and donations. Seeking a deeper understanding of how these organizations make a difference, the community partner fair will celebrate the difference these organizations make and provide an opportunity for the community to learn more about what we can do to help.

Expect to visit with the following partners: Brainerd Lakes Area Drug Education, Breath of Life, Bridges of Hope, Camp Knutson, Central Lakes College Food Pantry, Confidence Learning Center, Crisis Line and Referral Service, Crow Wing Energized, Good Samaritan Society, Brainerd School District, Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity, Lakes Area Restorative Justice Project, Let’s Go Fishing, Lutheran Social Service, Luther Crest, MICAH Group, Northland Arboretum Relationship Safety Alliance, Salem West, Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen, Stephen Ministry, The Shop, Tri-County Community Action and United Way.

Learn about their visions, missions and upcoming events.

Visit the partner booths and earn entries for prize drawings. Refreshments are available.

For more information, contact Bethlehem Lutheran Church office at 218-829-3330 or office@belcnet.net ; Bethlehem Service & Evangelism Board member Pam Finch at 218-820-2268 or pamela.s.finch@gmail.com ; Pam Stock at 218-820-7015 or lpsstock@msn.com ; or Jackie Nornes at 218-820-3713 or janornes1116@gmail.com .

First Lutheran Church news

BRAINERD — First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will celebrate Gaudeamus (Joyful) Sunday at 9 a.m. April 16.

Wear bright colors. Pastor Jordan Gades will preach. At 10 a.m., there will be Easter Spring Fest in Koinonia Hall with games, crafts, treats for all ages.

The men’s breakfast Bible study, led by Pastor Jordan, will meet 8:30-9:30 a.m. April 17, at The Sidetrack, north of Brainerd on Highway 371.

First Congregational United Church of Christ news

BRAINERD — First Congregational United Church of Christ will have Holy Humor Sunday 10 a.m. Sunday, April 16.

This is the annual celebration of all things joyful and silly. The resurrection of Jesus was one of the biggest surprises ever and has been called a practical joke on death itself. Wear silly costumes and bring a friend or two.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church events

BRAINERD — Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the second Sunday of Easter with an in-person and livestreamed service with communion at 9 a.m. with Pastor Mark Skinner preaching. The livestream can be viewed at facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put on www.belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing. The semi-annual congregational meeting will be 10 a.m. Sunday School will meet at 10 a.m.

Creation Care Team will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, April 17.

Men’s Bible study will meet 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18. Prayer Group dinner will be 6 p.m.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have three services.

There will be a Wednesday service at 6 p.m. April 12. A soup supper will be served in Fellowship Hall beginning at 4:45 p.m. The First Communion class will meet at 5:15 p.m. Confirmation classes will be 6:45 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

On Thursday, April 13, the Psalms Bible study will be 10:11 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

On Sunday, April 16, there will be services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Communion.

Coffee Hour will follow the first service. Education Hour will be 9:30 a.m.

“Sharing Faith Out Loud,” an adult Bible study, will be at 9:30 a.m. in the office area with the discussion question, “Share a time when your faith was tested and how you responded.”

On Tuesday, April 18, the Trinity Quilters will meet in the Fellowship Hall at 9 a.m. The Vision Council will meet at 5 p.m. in the office area.

Spring chicken dinner planned

MOTLEY — The Motley United Methodist Church, 847 Third Ave. S., Motley, will have its annual spring chicken dinner with fried chicken, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, corn and coleslaw with pie from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.

Cost is $15 for adults; $7 for kids 6-12; and 5 and under are free.