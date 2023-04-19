99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle

Church News

A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Wooden blocks stacked on top of each other to spell faith to illustrate church news and events in the area.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:27 AM

South Long Lake Church services

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Jeff Lawson will preach at the 9:30 a.m. service followed by coffee fellowship time.

Check the South Long Lake Church Facebook page for weather related cancellation notices. The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

This week at First Lutheran

BRAINERD — First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will host “The Joy of Less” book study at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, in the Mezzanine. Pastor Patty Bjorklund will lead the study and facilitate the discussion.

Sunday, April 23, is Praise and Worship Sunday and New Member Sunday. Worship service will be in the sanctuary at 9 a.m.

At 10 a.m., coffee fellowship will be in Koinonia Hall and Sunday school will meet upstairs in the Mezzanine.

Men’s breakfast Bible study, led by Pastor Jordan, will meet at 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday, April 24, at The Sidetrack, north of Brainerd on Highway 371.

First Congregational UCC news

BRAINERD — First Congregational United Church of Christ has Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. in-person and on Facebook live.

The Holy Humor celebration will be Sunday, April 23. This was canceled on April 16 due to bad weather. April 23 is also a time to celebrate volunteers by having a recognition luncheon right after the service.

Prospective new member class will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, in-person and via Zoom.

The church directory is being updated. Contact the church office with any new information or new pictures so the updated information may be sent out in May.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church events announced

BRAINERD — Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the Third Sunday of Easter with an in-person and livestreamed service with communion at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 23. Pastor Mark Skinner will be preaching. The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be on www.belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

During Adult Forum, a reception is set for new members. Sunday school will meet at 9 a.m.

Men’s Bible study will meet 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18. The 65-plus Lunch Bunch will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have three worship services.

There will be a Wednesday service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. A soup supper will be served in Fellowship Hall beginning at 4:45 p.m. The First Communion class will meet at 5:15 p.m. Confirmation classes will be 6:45 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

The Galilee Circle will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

On Sunday, April 23, there will be services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Communion. Pastor Sarah Marshall will preside. The service will be rebroadcast on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and Live-streamed on YouTube.

An informational congregational meeting will be in the Sanctuary following the first service to discuss a constitutional change to have one annual meeting.

Coffee hour will follow the first service. Education Hour will be 9:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, April 24, the Nazareth Circle will meet in the Gathering Area at 1:30 p.m.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

