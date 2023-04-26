Church News

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have three services this week.

There will be a service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, with a meatball supper served in the Fellowship Hall beginning at 4:45 p.m. The First Communion class will meet at 5:15 p.m. Confirmation classes will be 6:45 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. An informational congregation meeting on a constitution change will be 6:45 p.m.

On Thursday, April 27, the Psalms Bible study will be 10:11 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

On Sunday, April 30, there will be worship services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Communion. The first service will be rebroadcast on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

The Sharing Faith Out Loud conversation group will meet in the office area at 9:30 a.m. Share a remembrance of a time when something in creation/nature showed God’s working. Reading is Psalm 104.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coffee Hour will follow the first service. Education Hour will be 9:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, May 2, the Quilters will meet in the Fellowship Hall at 9 a.m.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church events

BRAINERD — Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the 4th Sunday of Easter with an in-person and livestreamed BOW service at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 30 with Pastor Jeff Macejkovic preaching. The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put on belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

Men’s Bible study will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2.

Blessing of the seeds and plants planned

NISSWA — Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa will be celebrating Blessing of the Seeds and Plants Sunday at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 30.

This service continues the Fourth Century Christian Church's ritual of Rogate Sunday, which asks a blessing on the springtime planting with hopes for a bountiful harvest.

The Rev. Amanda Kossow, pastor at Trinity Lutheran in Cass Lake, has been invited to be the guest preacher, with the Rev. Jerry Raedeke officiating. The Creation Care Team at LCC will give worshippers complementary flowering seedlings to be used during the Blessing Ritual following the sermon.

At 10:30 a.m., a forum will be in Chapel Hall, featuring Natasha Bartolotta from the National Loon Center in Crosslake. Her powerpoint presentation is titled "Answering the Call: Common Loon Stewardship and Conservation."

ADVERTISEMENT

First Congregational United Church of Chris services and eventsBRAINERD — First Congregational United Church of Christ will have worship at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 30, in-person and Facebook Live with Steve Newcom preaching.

After the fellowship time Joy Persall will lead an adult forum titled "Seed Saving: To be in relationship with the Sacred.”

On Thursday, April 27, the Women's Fellowship will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Sage on Laurel.

This week at First Lutheran

BRAINERD — On Friday, April 28, from 6-9 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will host Game Night in Koinonia Hall. Bring an appetizer to share and a favorite board or card game. The night begins with a bite to eat then the games begin.

Sunday, April 30, is Good Shepherd Sunday at First Lutheran Church. Worship is at 9 a.m. Guest organist will be Ken Hager. Kevin Wernberg will be the Lay speaker.

At 10 a.m., coffee fellowship will be in Koinonia Hall. Sunday school will be upstairs in the Mezzanine.

On Monday, May 1, from 8:30-9:30 a.m., men’s breakfast Bible study, led by Pastor Jordan Gades, will meet at The Sidetrack, north of Brainerd on Highway 371.

South Long Lake Church services

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Al Klasky will be preaching at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 30, service followed by coffee fellowship time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check the South Long Lake Church Facebook page for weather related cancellation notices. The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.