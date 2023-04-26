99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Church News

A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Wooden blocks stacked on top of each other to spell faith to illustrate church news and events in the area.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:27 AM

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have three services this week.

There will be a service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, with a meatball supper served in the Fellowship Hall beginning at 4:45 p.m. The First Communion class will meet at 5:15 p.m. Confirmation classes will be 6:45 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. An informational congregation meeting on a constitution change will be 6:45 p.m.

On Thursday, April 27, the Psalms Bible study will be 10:11 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

On Sunday, April 30, there will be worship services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Communion. The first service will be rebroadcast on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

The Sharing Faith Out Loud conversation group will meet in the office area at 9:30 a.m. Share a remembrance of a time when something in creation/nature showed God’s working. Reading is Psalm 104.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coffee Hour will follow the first service. Education Hour will be 9:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, May 2, the Quilters will meet in the Fellowship Hall at 9 a.m.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church events

BRAINERD — Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the 4th Sunday of Easter with an in-person and livestreamed BOW service at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 30 with Pastor Jeff Macejkovic preaching. The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put on belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

Men’s Bible study will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2.

Blessing of the seeds and plants planned

NISSWA — Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa will be celebrating Blessing of the Seeds and Plants Sunday at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 30.

This service continues the Fourth Century Christian Church's ritual of Rogate Sunday, which asks a blessing on the springtime planting with hopes for a bountiful harvest.

The Rev. Amanda Kossow, pastor at Trinity Lutheran in Cass Lake, has been invited to be the guest preacher, with the Rev. Jerry Raedeke officiating. The Creation Care Team at LCC will give worshippers complementary flowering seedlings to be used during the Blessing Ritual following the sermon.

At 10:30 a.m., a forum will be in Chapel Hall, featuring Natasha Bartolotta from the National Loon Center in Crosslake. Her powerpoint presentation is titled "Answering the Call: Common Loon Stewardship and Conservation."

ADVERTISEMENT

First Congregational United Church of Chris services and eventsBRAINERD — First Congregational United Church of Christ will have worship at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 30, in-person and Facebook Live with Steve Newcom preaching.

After the fellowship time Joy Persall will lead an adult forum titled "Seed Saving: To be in relationship with the Sacred.”

On Thursday, April 27, the Women's Fellowship will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Sage on Laurel.

This week at First Lutheran

BRAINERD — On Friday, April 28, from 6-9 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will host Game Night in Koinonia Hall. Bring an appetizer to share and a favorite board or card game. The night begins with a bite to eat then the games begin.

Sunday, April 30, is Good Shepherd Sunday at First Lutheran Church. Worship is at 9 a.m. Guest organist will be Ken Hager. Kevin Wernberg will be the Lay speaker.

At 10 a.m., coffee fellowship will be in Koinonia Hall. Sunday school will be upstairs in the Mezzanine.

On Monday, May 1, from 8:30-9:30 a.m., men’s breakfast Bible study, led by Pastor Jordan Gades, will meet at The Sidetrack, north of Brainerd on Highway 371.

South Long Lake Church services

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Al Klasky will be preaching at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 30, service followed by coffee fellowship time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check the South Long Lake Church Facebook page for weather related cancellation notices. The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

Read more

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
042623.F.FF.LOSTITALIAN_1
Lifestyle
Carne alla Pizzaiola is an easy Italian dish perfect for a hectic weeknight dinner
April 26, 2023 09:10 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Babinski Dogs3.jpg
Local
Finding a furever home: Babinski Foundation welcomes dogs from Texas
April 26, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
blotter-31.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - April 26
April 26, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
blotter-31.jpg
Local
Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop - Spring Sports?
April 26, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
John Ward talks to Kindergartenrs about acceptance.
Local
A lesson in kindness: John Ward teaches kids about acceptance, self-confidence
April 25, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Nick Anderson
Sports
MLB: Anderson watch
April 24, 2023 08:54 PM
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Emily police chief charged with theft from business
April 25, 2023 05:09 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report