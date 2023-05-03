Church News

National Day of Prayer event set for Thursday

BRAINERD — The National Day of Prayer event will be noon Thursday, May 4, at the Veterans Memorial downtown Brainerd next to the Crow Wing County Courthouse.

Join the community in prayer for families, churches, students, businesses, government leaders and more.

Prayer ushers will be available to pray with and a kids’ free prayer activity craft will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

The Final Gift 5-hour course planned for May 11

CROSSLAKE — The Final Gift, a five-hour course regarding end of life choices, will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11, at Crosslake Lutheran Church.

Registration is from 10:30-11 a.m.

The program includes an attorney, funeral director, pastor, registered nurse and other program leaders who will review parts of the process for end of life and services such as memorials and funerals. The participants will receive a planning book that can be used to develop a personal plan as “The Final Gift” to be available for their loved ones for use at end of life and after death.

This event is free and is open to the public. Lunch will be provided.

RSVP by Monday, May 8, to the Crosslake Lutheran Church office by calling 218-692-3682.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have three services this week.

There will be a Wednesday worship service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 3. A spaghetti meal will be served in Fellowship Hall beginning at 4:45 p.m. The First Communion class will meet at 5:15 p.m. Confirmation classes will meet at 6:45 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

On Thursday, May 4, the Altar Guild will meet at 9 a.m. in the Sanctuary and the Psalms Bible study will be at 10:11 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

On Sunday, May 7, there will be worship services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Communion. It is Noisy Can Sunday. The service will be rebroadcast on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

The Sozo group is hosting an interactive event, “Changing the Narrative on Mental Health and Suicide” following the first service in the Fellowship Hall. Destiny Brown from Northern Pines Mental Health will lead the presentation.

On Tuesday, May 9, The Jolly Freetimers will meet at noon at Pizza Ranch.

First Congregational UCC services set

First Congregational United Church of Christ Sunday worship services are at 10 a.m. in-person and on Facebook Live.

Communion will be served. Fellowship follows the service in the Fellowship Hall.

At 11:30 a.m., the Adult Forum will meet for the Mother's Day story circle.

Lord of Life Lutheran Church garage sale set for May 12-13

BAXTER — It is once again time for the annual Lord of Life garage sale.

On Friday, May 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lord of Life will be open for people looking for stuff you can only find at a rummage sale.

Unless specifically marked, all items may be purchased for a freewill offering. All proceeds will benefit youths from Lord of Life going on a mission trip to Idaho in July.

Anyone who would like to donate items for the sale are invited to drop them off from Sunday, May 7, to Thursday, May 11, at noon. Not accepting adult clothing, Christmas decorations or large electronics/appliances.

For more information, call Lord of Life’s 218-828-9374.

This week at First Lutheran

BRAINERD — First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will have music Sunday at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 7.

It will be a worship of song and celebration graced by the choir, bell choir, and instrumentalists. Holy Communion will be celebrated. Pastors Patty Bjorklund and Jordan Gades will preach and preside.

At 10 a.m., coffee fellowship will be in Koinonia Hall. Sunday school will be upstairs in the Mezzanine.

On Monday, May 8, from 8:30-9:30 a.m., join Pastor Jordan for men’s breakfast Bible study at The Sidetrack on Highway 371 north of Brainerd.

South Long Lake Church services set

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Jeff Lawson will preach at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 7.

Communion will be celebrated followed by coffee fellowship time. Check the South Long Lake Church Facebook page for weather related cancellation notices. The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church events announced

BRAINERD — On Sunday, May 7, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the fifth Sunday of Easter with an in-person and livestreamed service with communion at 9 a.m. Pastor Mark Skinner will be preaching. The livestream can be viewed at facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put on belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

During the Adult Forum at 10 a.m., the Creation Care Team will present “After the goats … now what?” Sunday school and Itty Bitty Book Bunch will meet at 10 a.m.

Men’s Bible study will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 9.