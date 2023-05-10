Church News

South Long Lake Church services

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Jeff Lawson will be preaching at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 14, service followed by coffee fellowship time.

Check the South Long Lake Church Facebook page for weather related cancellation notices. The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

First Lutheran Church events

BRAINERD — On Saturday, May 13, from 10-11:30 a.m., Holy Hikes, led by Pastor Patty Bjorklund, will meet at Fisherman’s Bridge (above Sylvan Dam, Pillager) weather permitting. This will be the first Second Saturday Community Hikes for First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd.

On Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, First Lutheran will have worship in the sanctuary at 9 a.m. Pastors Patty Bjorklund and Jordan Gades will preach and preside. During the service, there will be a Sunday school presentation by the children.

At 10 a.m., coffee fellowship will be in Koinonia Hall.

On Monday, May 15, from 8:30-9:30 a.m., Pastor Jordan will lead a men’s breakfast Bible study at The Sidetrack on Highway 371 north of Brainerd.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church events

BRAINERD — Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the 6th Sunday of Easter with an in-person and livestreamed service with Sunday School kids and Youth Choir singing at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 14. Pastor Mark Skinner will be preaching. The livestream can be viewed at facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put on belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing. During Adult Forum at 10 a.m., Operation Sandwich will present. Sunday school will meet at 10 a.m.

Men’s Bible study will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16.

First Congregational United Church of Christ services

BRAINERD — First Congregational United Church of Christ will have worship services at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 14, in-person and on Facebook Live.

There will be fellowship after worship and then confirmation class.

Saturday, May 13, is the annual clean-up-the-church-grounds-day. Begin work at 9:30 a.m. and end with lunch about 1:15 p.m.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have two worship services.

There will be a Wednesday worship service 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 10. A picnic style meal will be served in Fellowship Hall beginning at 4:45 p.m. The First Communion class will meet at 5:15 p.m. Confirmation classes will meet at 6:45 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

On Thursday, May 11, the Psalms Bible study will be held at 10:11 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

On Sunday, May 14, there will be a worship service at 9 a.m. with Holy Communion. Sunday school classes will be honored on their last Sunday.

Following the service, there will be a Mother’s Day Tea in the Fellowship Hall with treats and Doug’s caramel rolls.

On Tuesday, May 16, the Trinity Quilters will meet at 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. The Vision Council will meet at 5 p.m. in the office area.