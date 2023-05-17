Lutheran Church of the Cross of Nisswa church news

NISSWA — New summer schedule for Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa will be June 4-Aug. 27. The 30-minute sunrise service will be 8 a.m. with no communion.

The regular worship service will be 9 a.m. with communion, Cross Kids and staffed nursery. That service will be livestreamed at lccnisswa.org and on Facebook Live at Lutheran Church of the Cross-Nisswa.

Bulletins may be downloaded from the website. Note there is no Wednesday evening worship or programming during the summer months.

Check the website and Facebook page for any updates.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church services and Ring and Sing concert

BRAINERD — On Sunday, May 21, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the 7th Sunday of Easter with an in-person and livestreamed service with communion and senior choir and bell choir at 9 a.m.

Graduates will also be recognized during the service. Pastor Mark Skinner will be preaching. The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be on belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing. During the Adult Forum at 10 a.m., there will be a reception for the graduates.

The Bell Choir will present its 5th annual ring and sing concert at 4 p.m. Offering will benefit ministry within and outside Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Refreshments and fellowship following the program

Men’s Bible study will meet at 7:30 a.m. May 23.

First Congregational United Church of Christ services

BRAINERD — First Congregational United Church of Christ Sunday worship, May 21, will be 10 a.m. in-person and Facebook Live.

At 11 a.m. following worship, there will be an annual meeting of the congregation in-person and Zoom. New officers and committees will be elected so plan to participate. Confirmation class will attend the annual meeting. Fellowship will follow the annual meeting.

Strips of colored cloth are needed to refresh the looms of the outdoor Weaving Community project. Bring items to the church during May and put them in the bin marked Weaving Community.

Lord of Life property work day set for May 20

BAXTER — Lord of Life Lutheran Church of Baxter is asking for all available volunteers to meet at the church on Saturday, May 20, for the Spring Property Work Day.

From 9 a.m. to noon, the team will work to prepare Lord of Life’s property for a summer full of programs. There will also be time for treats and coffee with one another.

Volunteers are asked to bring tools like rakes and shovels, gloves, and their hard work.

For more information, call the church office at 218-828-9374.

First Lutheran Church news

BRAINERD — First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will have high school recognition and Habitat for Humanity Sunday at 9 a.m. May 21.

Holy Communion will be celebrated. Pastors Patty Bjorklund and Jordan Gades will preach and preside. At 10 a.m., coffee fellowship will be in Koinonia Hall.

On Monday, May 22, from 8:30-9:30 am., Pastor Jordan will lead Men’s breakfast Bible study at The Sidetrack on Highway 371 north of Brainerd.

Handbell practice will be 5:15 p.m. and choir practice will be 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 24.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have two worship services for this week as the summer schedule begins.

There will be a Wednesday Vesper Service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. There will be no meal.

The Galilee Circle will meet at 10 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

On Thursday, May 18, the Psalms Bible Study will be 10:11 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

On Sunday, May 21, there will be a worship service at 9 a.m. The service will be broadcast on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube. Jim Koski will preach. There will be a recognition of the high school graduates with a reception at 10:15 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

On Monday, May 22, the Nazareth Circle will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Gathering Area.

On Tuesday, May 23, the Vision Council will meet in the office area.