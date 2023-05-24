Church News

Lawson to preach at South Long Lake Church

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Jeff Lawson will be preaching at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 28, service followed by coffee fellowship time.

The church is located at the intersection of State Highway 25 and 13152 Smart Road.

The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

First Congregational United Church of Christ services

BRAINERD — The Sunday, May 28, worship service is at 10 a.m. in-person at First Congregational United Church of Christ and on Facebook Live.

A special national UCC Strengthen the Church offering will be taken. The funds support leadership development, new churches, youth ministry and innovation in existing congregations.

The Weaving Community Project needs colorful strips of cloth and other weavable objects to update the permanent outdoor looms. Drop off at the church.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church events

BRAINERD — Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the day of Pentecost with an in-person and livestreamed service with communion at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 28. Pastor Mark Skinner will be preaching. The livestream can be viewed at facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put on belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

Men’s Bible study will meet 7:30 a.m. May 30.

This week at First Lutheran

BRAINERD — On Friday, May 26, from 6-9 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will host game night in Koinonia Hall.

Bring an appetizer to share and a favorite board or card game. The night begins with a bite to eat. Then, the games begin.

May 28 is Ascension of Our Lord Sunday. The 9 a.m. Praise and Worship service will be in the sanctuary. Pastor Jordan Gades will preach and preside. The service may also be viewed online at flcbrainerd.com and on YouTube.

At 10 a.m., coffee fellowship will be in Koinonia Hall.

With One Voice Summer Children’s Choir welcomes participants

BAXTER — This summer, Lord of Life Lutheran Church of Baxter and other ELCA churches in the area are once again inviting children to participate in a summer choir.

The With One Voice Children’s Choir is open to children who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade. They will first meet at Bethlehem Lutheran Church 3-5 p.m. June 14-15 to learn songs. Then, in June and July, they will travel to area churches and perform during Sunday morning worship services. The schedule is:



First Lutheran Church on June 18;

Bethlehem Lutheran Church on June 25;

Trinity Lutheran Church on July 16; and

Lord of Life Lutheran Church on July 23.

The cost is $25 per child, those interested can sign up at lolbaxter.org or contact any of the aforementioned churches to learn more.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have two worship services.

There will be a Wednesday Vesper Service at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 24. The service will be a joint service at Bethlehem Lutheran Church with a meal served at 5 p.m.

On Thursday, May 25, the Psalms Bible study will be 10:11 a.m. in the office area.

On Sunday, May 28, there will be a worship service at 9: a.m. with Holy Communion. Members and guests are encouraged to wear red in celebration of Pentecost Sunday. The service will be broadcast on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

The Sharing Faith Out Loud Discipleship Bible Study will be 10 a.m. in the office area. The topic will be sharing a time when you were touched by the Holy Spirit with a focus on Haggai 1:9-14.

The weekly sermons are available on the new website at trinitybrainerd.org .

Crosslake Lutheran Church to observe Memorial Day

CROSSLAKE — Crosslake Lutheran Church will host a community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28.

A more traditional worship service will be 8:30 a.m. in the sanctuary at Crosslake Lutheran Church across from the campground. The 10 a.m. outdoor worship will feature a larger community-wide Memorial weekend observance at 14019 Daggett Pine Road, across from the Crosslake Community Center baseball field. Both services are open to the public.

The celebration will include recognition of all veterans and military personnel in attendance, special music and guest speaker Ken Neihart. Neihart served 31 years in the Minnesota Army National Guard from 1964 to 1995. He received his commission at Fort Benning, Georgia, in 1967 and retired in 1995 as a colonel. He had various positions in the following National Guard Units: 47th Military Police Company, Troop Command, Headquarters 47th Infantry Division, Minnesota National Guard Military Academy and Minnesota National Guard State Headquarters. He has been on State Active Duty five times during his time in the National Guard. Currently he has a son-in-law serving in The Minnesota Air National Guard and three uncles who served during World War II. His civilian occupations were a police officer for the city of St. Paul for six and a half years and a biology teacher at Tartan High School for 31 years. He and his wife, Barb, sold their home in Shoreview and moved full time to Crosslake in 2022.

The outdoor service will feature an aerial fly-over (weather permitting). The Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion Post 500 Color Guard will provide appropriate honors to the colors and to the dead, including a bugler playing taps.