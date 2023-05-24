99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Church News

A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Wooden blocks stacked on top of each other to spell faith to illustrate church news and events in the area.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:57 AM

Lawson to preach at South Long Lake Church

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Jeff Lawson will be preaching at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 28, service followed by coffee fellowship time.

The church is located at the intersection of State Highway 25 and 13152 Smart Road.

The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

First Congregational United Church of Christ services

BRAINERD — The Sunday, May 28, worship service is at 10 a.m. in-person at First Congregational United Church of Christ and on Facebook Live.

ADVERTISEMENT

A special national UCC Strengthen the Church offering will be taken. The funds support leadership development, new churches, youth ministry and innovation in existing congregations.

The Weaving Community Project needs colorful strips of cloth and other weavable objects to update the permanent outdoor looms. Drop off at the church.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church events

BRAINERD — Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the day of Pentecost with an in-person and livestreamed service with communion at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 28. Pastor Mark Skinner will be preaching. The livestream can be viewed at facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put on belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

Men’s Bible study will meet 7:30 a.m. May 30.

This week at First Lutheran

BRAINERD — On Friday, May 26, from 6-9 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will host game night in Koinonia Hall.

Bring an appetizer to share and a favorite board or card game. The night begins with a bite to eat. Then, the games begin.

May 28 is Ascension of Our Lord Sunday. The 9 a.m. Praise and Worship service will be in the sanctuary. Pastor Jordan Gades will preach and preside. The service may also be viewed online at flcbrainerd.com and on YouTube.

At 10 a.m., coffee fellowship will be in Koinonia Hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

With One Voice Summer Children’s Choir welcomes participants

BAXTER — This summer, Lord of Life Lutheran Church of Baxter and other ELCA churches in the area are once again inviting children to participate in a summer choir.

The With One Voice Children’s Choir is open to children who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade. They will first meet at Bethlehem Lutheran Church 3-5 p.m. June 14-15 to learn songs. Then, in June and July, they will travel to area churches and perform during Sunday morning worship services. The schedule is:

  • First Lutheran Church on June 18;
  • Bethlehem Lutheran Church on June 25;
  • Trinity Lutheran Church on July 16; and
  • Lord of Life Lutheran Church on July 23.

The cost is $25 per child, those interested can sign up at lolbaxter.org or contact any of the aforementioned churches to learn more.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have two worship services.

There will be a Wednesday Vesper Service at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 24. The service will be a joint service at Bethlehem Lutheran Church with a meal served at 5 p.m.

On Thursday, May 25, the Psalms Bible study will be 10:11 a.m. in the office area.

On Sunday, May 28, there will be a worship service at 9: a.m. with Holy Communion. Members and guests are encouraged to wear red in celebration of Pentecost Sunday. The service will be broadcast on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

The Sharing Faith Out Loud Discipleship Bible Study will be 10 a.m. in the office area. The topic will be sharing a time when you were touched by the Holy Spirit with a focus on Haggai 1:9-14.

ADVERTISEMENT

The weekly sermons are available on the new website at trinitybrainerd.org .

Crosslake Lutheran Church to observe Memorial Day

CROSSLAKE — Crosslake Lutheran Church will host a community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28.

A more traditional worship service will be 8:30 a.m. in the sanctuary at Crosslake Lutheran Church across from the campground. The 10 a.m. outdoor worship will feature a larger community-wide Memorial weekend observance at 14019 Daggett Pine Road, across from the Crosslake Community Center baseball field. Both services are open to the public.

The celebration will include recognition of all veterans and military personnel in attendance, special music and guest speaker Ken Neihart. Neihart served 31 years in the Minnesota Army National Guard from 1964 to 1995. He received his commission at Fort Benning, Georgia, in 1967 and retired in 1995 as a colonel. He had various positions in the following National Guard Units: 47th Military Police Company, Troop Command, Headquarters 47th Infantry Division, Minnesota National Guard Military Academy and Minnesota National Guard State Headquarters. He has been on State Active Duty five times during his time in the National Guard. Currently he has a son-in-law serving in The Minnesota Air National Guard and three uncles who served during World War II. His civilian occupations were a police officer for the city of St. Paul for six and a half years and a biology teacher at Tartan High School for 31 years. He and his wife, Barb, sold their home in Shoreview and moved full time to Crosslake in 2022.

The outdoor service will feature an aerial fly-over (weather permitting). The Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion Post 500 Color Guard will provide appropriate honors to the colors and to the dead, including a bugler playing taps.

Read more

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Lawmakers earmark bonding funds for Brainerd, CLC
May 24, 2023 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A man having his ears checked.
Lifestyle
Midweek Motivator: Signs of hearing loss in children and adults
May 24, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Laura Bye | Big Stone Therapies
A rolled newspaper
Local
Crosslake City Council to have special meeting
May 24, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
0524area-memorial-days.jpg
Local
Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop - Interview with Shane Jordan
May 24, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Jonathon Benson homers against Alexandria.
Prep
Warriors Athlete of Week: Benson hitting bombs for Brainerd
May 24, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Maps show pedestrian access now and planned improvements.
Local
Crow Wing County Board to consider Crosslake roundabout option May 23
May 22, 2023 09:26 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Memorial Park in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd council calls special meeting to revisit alcohol in city parks
May 23, 2023 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke