A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Wooden blocks stacked on top of each other to spell faith to illustrate church news and events in the area.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:57 AM

Bethlehem Lutheran Church events

BRAINERD — On Sunday, June 4, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate The Holy Trinity with an in-person and livestreamed service with communion at 9 a.m. with Pastor Mark Skinner preaching. The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put on www.belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

Help the youths raise funds for their mission trip by eating at Pizza Ranch from 5-8 p.m. Monday, June 5, in Baxter. They will earn 100% of the tips as well as a portion of sales.

South Long Lake Church service

BRAINERD — This Sunday, June 4, at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Jeff Lawson will be preaching at the 9:30 a.m. service.

Communion will be celebrated and followed by coffee fellowship time. The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

Outdoor gospel concert planned for Saturday

MALMO — The Malmo Free Church will present Due North in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3.

The Due North ladies have been performing together for over 30 years. Their sweet sister-like harmonies bring amazing vocals to their old country, bluegrass and gospel music.

Come as you are and bring a lawn chair to enjoy Malmo Church’s 28th year of music outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church.

Malmo church is located near the junction of Highways 47 and 18 on Highway 18 near the northeast corner of Lake Mille Lacs.

First Lutheran Church events planned

BRAINERD — First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will celebrate Pentecost with worship in the Sanctuary at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 4.

Holy Communion will be celebrated. Pastors Patty Bjorklund and Jordan Gades will preach and preside.

The worship service may also be viewed online at flcbrainerd.com and on YouTube.

Coffee fellowship will be in 10:30 a.m. in Koinonia Hall.

Men’s breakfast and Bible study will be 8:30 a.m. Monday, June 5, led by Pastor Jordan, at the Sidetrack north of Brainerd on Highway 371.

