Church News

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have two worship services.

There will be a Wednesday Vesper Service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.

On Thursday, June 8, the Summer Stretch “Service and Fun” program will begin at 9 a.m. Students will meet in the Gathering Area.

On Sunday, June 11, there will be a worship service at 9 a.m. with Holy Communion with Northeastern Synod Bishop Amy Odgren participating. The service will be broadcast on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

A reception will be in the Fellowship Hall for Interim Pastor Bob Russert who will be completing his call at Trinity.

The weekly sermons are available at trinitybrainerd.org .

Outdoor gospel concert planned

MALMO — The Malmo Free Church will present the Garms Family in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10.

Come as you are and bring a lawn chair to enjoy Malmo Church’s 28th year of music in the outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church.

Malmo Church is located on Highway 18 near the junction of highways 47 and 18, near the northeast corner of Lake Mille Lacs.

Lawson to preach at South Long Lake Church

BRAINERD — Pastor Jeff Lawson will be preaching at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 11, service at South Long Lake Church followed by coffee fellowship time.

The church is located at the intersection of State Highway 25 and 13152 Smart Road.

The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church services

BRAINERD — Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the Second Sunday after Pentecost with an in-person and livestreamed service with communion at 9 a.m. Sunday, June 11, with Pastor Mark Skinner preaching.

The livestream can be viewed at facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put on belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

Summer Stretch is for youths who have completed grades 5-8 and begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 8. This group will meet for six Thursdays in June and July. In the mornings, they’ll go to various community partners to help them; in the afternoon, they’ll have various fun activities.

Pet blessings at UCC

BRAINERD — First Congregational United Church of Christ will have Sunday worship at 10 a.m. June 11 featuring a pet blessing. Bring your pets to be blessed by Pastor Leslie during the regular service. Stuffed animals are also welcome.

The annual meeting of the Minnesota Conference will take place on June 8-10 at the College of St. Benedict. The theme is "Protecting God's Gift of Creation."

This week at First Lutheran

BRAINERD — First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will begin its Summer Stretch program from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, for all youths entering sixth through ninth grades.

Participants should meet at 9 a.m. at the church and can plan to be done around 4 p.m.

The church will celebrate Holy Trinity Sunday with worship in the sanctuary at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 11. Pastors Patty Bjorklund and Jordan Gades will preach and preside. The service may also be viewed online at flcbrainerd.com and on YouTube.

Coffee fellowship will 10:30 a.m. in Koinonia Hall. Brunch and Bingo, a “Christ in the Neighborhood” event, will be 11 a.m. in Koinonia Hall. There will be fun, food, prizes and fellowship for all. A freewill offering will be taken for the meal. Plus, $1 per Bingo card – guests play free. The event is supported by Thrivent Action Team Funds. Proceeds will be donated to a local nonprofit.

Men’s breakfast and Bible study will be 8:30 a.m. Monday, June 12, at The Side Track, north of Brainerd on Highway 371, and will be led by Pastor Jordan.

Lord of Life Lutheran Church to offer ServeCAMP

BAXTER — Upcoming fifth- through eighth-graders at Lord of Life are invited to ServeCAMP, July 30-Aug. 3.

In this “Mission Trip,” campers will start their days off at Lord of Life before heading out into the community to volunteer and return for lunch and learn more about their faith.

Then, after heading home for dinner, campers can return to Lord of Life for fun and games from 7-10 p.m. and either be picked up for the night or spend it camping in the backyard. During the camp, programming is led by counselors from Camp Onomia.

A Day Camp option for kids in kindergarten through third grade is also available. This runs in the mornings Aug. 1-3.

Register by Wednesday, June 15. Sign up at lolbaxter.org .

