Church News

Lutheran Church of the Cross of Nisswa announces summer schedule

NISSWA — The summer schedule for the Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa will be an 8 a.m. service for 30 minutes with no communion until Aug. 27.

The first outdoor worship service of the summer will be 9 a.m. Sunday, June 18. The Brainerd chapter of Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge will help with the service, which includes Holy Communion. Bring chairs or blankets. The 9 a.m. service will be relocated to the sanctuary in the event of inclement weather.

Note: There is no Wednesday evening worship or programming June through August. Check the website and Facebook page for any updates.

This week at First Lutheran

BRAINERD — On Sunday, June 18, First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will have worship at 9:30 a.m., in the sanctuary.

The Liturgy will be ELW No. 4. Holy Communion will be celebrated. Pastors Patty Bjorklund and Jordan Gades will preach and preside. The service may also be viewed at flcbrainerd.com and YouTube.

Coffee fellowship will be 10:30 a.m. in Koinonia Hall following worship.

On Monday, June 19, at 8:30 a.m., men’s breakfast and Bible study, led by Pastor Jordan, will meet at the Sidetrack north of Brainerd on Highway 371.

South Long Lake Church services

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Jeff Lawson will be preaching at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 18, service, followed by coffee fellowship time.

The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

The Community Fun Fest Picnic will start at 1 p.m. June 24 with live music.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

Outdoor gospel concert set

MALMO — Saturday night, June 17, at 7 p.m. the Malmo Free Church is pleased to present in concert The Skogen Family.

The Skogen family has been ministering, through music, to people young and old since 2006. A homeschool family with many opportunities such as church worship, nursing homes, county fairs, hospital board meetings, vacation bible schools, weddings, funerals, concerts, carnivals and camps.

The Skogen Family will be in concert in Malmo on Saturday, June 17. Contributed

Bring a lawn chair to enjoy Malmo Church’s 28th year of music outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church.

Malmo Church is located near the junction of Highways 47 and 18 on Highway 18 near the northeast corner of Lake Mille Lacs.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church services

BRAINERD — Bethlehem and Trinity Lutheran will meet Wednesday, June 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church for a joint picnic and worship service.

Food will be served at 5 p.m. Worship will begin at 6 p.m.

On Sunday, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the Third Sunday after Pentecost with an in-person and livestreamed service with communion at 9 a.m. Pastor Sarah Marshall will be preaching. The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put on www.belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

On Monday, June 19, the Creation Care Team will meet at 5 p.m.

On Tuesday, June 20, Pastor Mark will present, “The Challenges and Promise of Being Church Today” at 9 a.m. Cost is $10 for lunch. Register by calling the office or go to the church website.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have two services this week.

There will be a Wednesday Vesper Service at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, June 14. This is a joint service with Bethlehem Lutheran Church at Trinity. A picnic lunch will be served at 5 p.m. in Fellowship Hall.

On Sunday, June 18, there will be a worship service at 9 a.m. with Holy Communion. The service will be broadcast on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

There will be a special recognition of Father’s Day with ice cream sundae social in Fellowship Hall following the service.

On Tuesday, June 20, the Trinity Quilters will meet in Fellowship Hall at 9 a.m. At 5 p.m. the Vision Council will meet in the office area.

St. Mathias Church annual bazaar planned for June 25

FORT RIPLEY — St. Mathias Church, 4529 County Road 121, Fort Ripley, will have its annual bazaar June 25, beginning with Mass at 10 a.m. celebrated by Bishop Daniel Felton.

There will be a chicken and ham dinner with all the trimmings served in the church basement from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or grab a meal to-go. After Mass, go across the road at the St. Mathias Park for an afternoon of cash bingo, games for the whole family, raffles and family fun.

Hamburger stand and beer garden will be available throughout the afternoon. Grand raffle drawing at 4 p.m. with lots of prizes to be given away.

Find out more at https://www.facebook.com/StMathiasBazaar/ .

