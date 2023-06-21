Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Wooden blocks stacked on top of each other to spell faith to illustrate church news and events in the area.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:57 AM

Bethlehem Lutheran Church services

BRAINERD — On Sunday, June 25, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the Fourth Sunday after Pentecost with an in-person and livestreamed service at 9 a.m. Pastor Mark Skinner will be preaching. The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put on belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

On Tuesday, June 27, the local ELCA summer youth groups will meet at Trinity Lutheran Church. Middle school meets at 5:30 p.m. and high school meets at 7 p.m.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have two worship services.

There will be a Wednesday Vesper Service 6 p.m. June 21.

On Sunday, June 25, there will be a worship service at 9 a.m. with Holy Communion with Pastor Sarah Mitchell preaching. The service will be broadcast on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

On June 27, the Vision Council will meet in the office area at 5 p.m.

Outdoor gospel concert planned

MALMO — Malmo Free Church will present Mike and Tedd in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

They have performed at several of the state’s top festivals, including the Lakes Area Bluegrass Festival, the Itasca Family Bluegrass Festival and Minnesota Bluegrass and Old-Time Music Association summer and winter festivals.

Bring a lawn chair to enjoy Malmo Church’s 28th year of music in the outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church.

Malmo Church is located near the junction of highways 47 and 18 on Highway 18 near the north east corner of Mille Lacs Lake.

My Neighbor to Love Coalition to discuss their local project

BAXTER — Lord of Life Lutheran Church of Baxter and the Micah Group invite people to join them in learning about efforts to create local affordable housing on Sunday, June 25.

After Lord of Life’s 9:30 a.m. worship, the My Neighbor to Love Coalition will discuss their efforts to build studio apartments to house 18-36 people in the community.

For more information, or to volunteer on this project, contact Vicky Kinney at vicky@mntlc.org .

This week at First Lutheran

First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will have a praise and worship service in the sanctuary at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 24.

Pastors Patty Bjorklund and Jordan Gades will preach and preside. The service may also be viewed at flcbrainerd.com and YouTube.

Coffee fellowship will be 10:30 a.m. in Koinonia Hall after worship.

At noon, the annual paddling canoe/kayak outing at Jim and Karin Nelson’s cabin on the Crow Wing River, 26758 238th Street, Verndale. Bring a potluck item for a late afternoon lunch. Bring canoes, kayaks, (a couple loaners available) paddles, life jackets, snacks and beverages. Non-paddlers are welcome to attend and sit on the deck.

At 8:30 a.m. Monday, June 26, men’s breakfast and Bible study, led by Pastor Jordan, will meet at the Sidetrack north of Brainerd on Highway 371.

South Long Lake Church services

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Jeff Lawson will be preaching at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 25, service followed by coffee fellowship time. The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

The Community Fun Fest picnic will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, with live music.

Stellar vacation Bible school will be 6-8 p.m. June 26-30 for ages 4-12.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

By Dispatch staff report
