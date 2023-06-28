Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Church News

A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Wooden blocks stacked on top of each other to spell faith to illustrate church news and events in the area.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:57 AM

South Long Lake Church services

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Jeff Lawson will be preaching at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 2, service, followed by coffee fellowship time. The service will be streamed live on Facebook.

The church is located at the intersection of State Highway 25 and 13152 Smart Road.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

First Congregational United Church of Christ services set

BRAINERD — First Congregational United Church of Christ summer Bible study happens at noon Mondays in-person and on Zoom studying "Faces of Our Faith.”

A new program, "The Shop Food with Friends," begins Thursday, June 29, with youths cooking in the church kitchen. The program is organized by the Region 5 Economic Development Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Worship on Sunday, July 2, will be at 10 a.m. in-person and Facebook live. Fellowship will be on the church lawn with a hotdog roast. Bring a chair.

Park United Methodist Church to welcome new minister

BRAINERD — Park United Methodist Church welcomes the Rev. Mark Marston as its new minister.

The Rev. Marston will begin preaching at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 2.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have one worship service this week.

There will be no Wednesday worship services for the summer months.

On Sunday, July 2, there will be a worship service at 9 a.m. with Holy Communion. Pastor Brenda Wicklund will be preaching. It is Noisy Can Sunday. The service will be broadcast live on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

This week at First Lutheran

BRAINERD — On Sunday, July 2, at 9:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will have a worship service with Holy Communion in the sanctuary. Pastors Patty Bjorklund and Jordan Gades will preach and preside. The service may also be viewed at www.flcbrainerd.com and YouTube.

Coffee fellowship will be 10:30 a.m. in Koinonia Hall following worship.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, July 3, at 8:30 a.m., men’s breakfast and Bible study, led by Pastor Jordan, will meet at the The Side Track north of Brainerd on Highway 371.

No concert planned in Malmo

MALMO — There will be no outdoor gospel concert at Malmo Free Church on July 1.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church events

BRAINERD — On Sunday, July 1, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the Fifth Sunday after Pentecost with an in-person and livestreamed service with communion at 9 a.m. Pastor Sarah Marshall will be preaching.

The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put on belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

Read more

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
071319.F.FF.LostItalian.1.jpg
Lifestyle
Three classic recipes can be revisited all summer long
June 28, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
People enjoy Arts in the Park.
News
Arts in the Park, other celebrations kick off this weekend
June 28, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
073021.N.BD.Kayaks.jpg
Local
Summer is here: How to enjoy area lakes by boat, beach and paddleboard
June 27, 2023 07:57 PM
 · 
By  Hannah Ward
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
People enjoy Arts in the Park.
News
Arts in the Park, other celebrations kick off this weekend
June 28, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
073021.N.BD.Kayaks.jpg
Local
Summer is here: How to enjoy area lakes by boat, beach and paddleboard
June 27, 2023 07:57 PM
 · 
By  Hannah Ward
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Man pleads guilty in crash that killed Katie Yaunick and her horse
June 26, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd fire fighters fighting Baxter fire.
Local
Fire destroys Baxter home, garage
June 26, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke