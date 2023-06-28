Church News

South Long Lake Church services

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Jeff Lawson will be preaching at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 2, service, followed by coffee fellowship time. The service will be streamed live on Facebook.

The church is located at the intersection of State Highway 25 and 13152 Smart Road.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

First Congregational United Church of Christ services set

BRAINERD — First Congregational United Church of Christ summer Bible study happens at noon Mondays in-person and on Zoom studying "Faces of Our Faith.”

A new program, "The Shop Food with Friends," begins Thursday, June 29, with youths cooking in the church kitchen. The program is organized by the Region 5 Economic Development Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Worship on Sunday, July 2, will be at 10 a.m. in-person and Facebook live. Fellowship will be on the church lawn with a hotdog roast. Bring a chair.

Park United Methodist Church to welcome new minister

BRAINERD — Park United Methodist Church welcomes the Rev. Mark Marston as its new minister.

The Rev. Marston will begin preaching at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 2.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have one worship service this week.

There will be no Wednesday worship services for the summer months.

On Sunday, July 2, there will be a worship service at 9 a.m. with Holy Communion. Pastor Brenda Wicklund will be preaching. It is Noisy Can Sunday. The service will be broadcast live on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

This week at First Lutheran

BRAINERD — On Sunday, July 2, at 9:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will have a worship service with Holy Communion in the sanctuary. Pastors Patty Bjorklund and Jordan Gades will preach and preside. The service may also be viewed at www.flcbrainerd.com and YouTube.

Coffee fellowship will be 10:30 a.m. in Koinonia Hall following worship.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, July 3, at 8:30 a.m., men’s breakfast and Bible study, led by Pastor Jordan, will meet at the The Side Track north of Brainerd on Highway 371.

No concert planned in Malmo

MALMO — There will be no outdoor gospel concert at Malmo Free Church on July 1.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church events

BRAINERD — On Sunday, July 1, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the Fifth Sunday after Pentecost with an in-person and livestreamed service with communion at 9 a.m. Pastor Sarah Marshall will be preaching.

The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put on belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.