Church News

Lord of Life events

BAXTER — Lord of Life’s Men’s Fellowship and Men’s Breakfast Group continue to meet throughout the summer.

The Men’s Fellowship group meets Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. for treats, discussion of sports and other topics and finishes with a Bible study.

The Men’s Breakfast Group meets Fridays at 7 a.m. for a meal, fishing and outdoors advice, and a Bible Study.

For more information about these events, call the church office at 218-828-9374.

South Long Lake Church services

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Jeff Lawson will be preaching at the 9:30 a.m. service. Communion will be celebrated followed by coffee fellowship time. The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

The church is located at the intersection of State Highway 25 and 13152 Smart Road.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

Outdoor gospel concert planned

MALMO — The Malmo Free Church will present The Mystery Mountain Boys in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8.

The Mystery Mountain Boys are made up of four members. These men play a wide variety of instruments. All these members have played extensively over the state of Minnesota.

Bring a lawn chair to enjoy Malmo Church’s 28th year of music in the outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church.

Malmo Church is located near the junction of Highways 47 and 18 on Highway 18 near the northeast corner of Lake Mille Lacs.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church services set

BRAINERD — On Sunday, July 9, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the Sixth Sunday after Pentecost with an in-person and livestreamed BOW service at 9 a.m. Pastor Mark Skinner will be preaching. The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

On Wednesday, July 12, Bethlehem will host an ELCA picnic and outdoor worship service beginning at 5:30 p.m.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St, Brainerd, will have one worship service.

The Altar Guild will meet in the sanctuary at 9 a.m.

On Sunday, July 9, there will be a worship service at 9 a.m. with Holy Communion. Pastor Sarah Marshall will be preaching. The service will be broadcast live on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

Jolly Freetimers will meet at Buffalo Hills Park at noon Tuesday, July 11.

The weekly sermons are available on the new website at trinitybrainerd.org .