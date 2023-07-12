Church News

This week at South Long Lake Church

BRAINERD — Pastor Jeff Lawson will be preaching at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 16 service followed by coffee fellowship time at South Long Lake Church.

The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church events

BRAINERD — Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the Seventh Sunday after Pentecost with an in-person and livestreamed service with communion at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 16.

Pastor Bruce Miller will be preaching. The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be on www.belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

Sellebrate rhubarb event planned

DEERWOOD — The Cascade Ladies of Cascade United Methodist Church, Deerwood, will have its Sellebrate Rhubarb event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15.

Rhubarb desserts will be served with coffee for $5.

Other items for sale will include baked goods, jams, kitchen and miscellaneous crafts, garden art and plants.

The Songmasters to perform Saturday

MALMO — The Malmo Free Church will present The Songmasters in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15.

Jerry and Ginger Dallin, The Songmasters, are celebrating their 63rd year of singing the gospel together.

Come as you are and bring a lawn chair to enjoy Malmo Church’s 28th year of music outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church.

Malmo Church is located near the junction of highways 47 and 18 on Highway 18 near the northeast corner of Mille Lacs Lake.

This week at First Lutheran

BRAINERD — On Sunday, July 16, at 9:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will have worship service with Holy Communion in the Sanctuary.

Pastors Patty Bjorklund and Jordan Gades will preach and preside. The service may also be viewed at flcbrainerd.com and YouTube.

Coffee fellowship will be 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Koinonia Hall following worship.

On Monday, July 17, at 8:30 a.m., men’s breakfast and Bible study, led by Pastor Jordan, will meet at The Side Track north of Brainerd on 371.

On Thursday, July 20, at 6 p.m. will be the Come to the Waters worship. Call the church or office or check the website for directions and address if interested.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have two worship services.

On Wednesday, July 12, there will be a joint service at Bethlehem Lutheran Church with a picnic potluck at 5:30 p.m. with outdoor worship at 6:20 p.m.

On Sunday, July 16, there will be a worship service at 9 a.m. with Holy Communion. Pastor Brenda Wicklund will be preaching. The service will be broadcast live on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

On Thursday, July 16, the Quilters will meet in the Fellowship Hall at 9 a.m.

Prince of Peace rummage sale set

BAXTER — The Prince of Peace rummage sale will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 13, and Friday, July 14, at 6311 Mildred Road, Baxter.

There will be clothing, furniture, books, glassware, home decor and bake sale.

All money raised will be going to Puerto Rico and Africa missions.