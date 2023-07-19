Church News

Bethlehem Lutheran Church services planned

BRAINERD — On Sunday, July 23, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the Eighth Sunday after Pentecost with an in-person and livestreamed service at 9 a.m.

Pastor Mark Skinner will be preaching. The livestream can be viewed at facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put on belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Stellar-Shine Jesus Light will be the theme for the 2023 vacation Bible school program at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd.

The weeklong adventure is scheduled for July 24-July 28 from 9 a.m. until noon. Pre-registrations are being accepted through Sunday, July 23. There is a registration fee of $20 per child. Registration forms are available at church or by going to trinitybrainerd.org .

“Stellar” launches kids on a cosmic quest where they’ll have a blast shining Jesus’ light to the world. The Bible-themed adventure program will have different activities for age groups 4 years of age through fifth grade. Kids will enjoy five mornings of Bible learning, space adventures, games, singing Bible songs along with tasty treats. Childcare is available 7:45-9 a.m. to meet families’ schedule needs.

There will be one worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 23. Bishop Amy Odgren of the ELCA Northeast Synod will be speaking with Holy Communion being served.

The Vision Council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the office area.

Northern Lights Revisited to perform in Malmo

MALMO — Malmo Free Church will host Northern Lights Revisited at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

Northern Lights Revisited plays gospel songs in true bluegrass style. They have been playing together since 2002.

Malmo Church is located near the junction of Highways 47 and 18 on Highway 18 near the northeast corner of Lake Mille Lacs.

God’s Work, Our Hands set for Sept. 10

MALMO — Lord of Life Lutheran Church of Baxter invites people to join them at God’s Work, Our Hands.

On Sept. 10, volunteers will go out into the community to do work at organizations that make a big difference. Groups will depart from Lord of Life following the 9:30 a.m. worship service.

This year, the three organizations Lord of Life is partnering with are the Alex and Brandon Child Safety Center, the Northland Arboretum and The Bridge on 7th Warming Shelter.

At the Alex and Brandon Center and the Northland Arboretum, volunteers will work outdoors gardening, painting and doing other yard work. At the Bridge on 7th, they will help staff prepare the shelter for its opening for the season.

Sign up for God’s Work, Our Hands at lolbaxter.org , in the Narthex at Lord of Life, or by calling the office at 218-828-9374.

For those who sign up, let the church know if you want a God’s Work, Our Hands T-shirt, and if there’s interest in staying for a meal afterward.