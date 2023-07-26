Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, July 26

Lifestyle

Church News

A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Wooden blocks stacked on top of each other to spell faith to illustrate church news and events in the area.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:57 AM

Lord of Life vacation Bible school planned

BAXTER — Lord of Life Lutheran Church of Baxter invites children age 3 through those entering fourth grade to sign up for vacation Bible school.

This year’s VBS will be Aug. 13-16. The classes explore how God cares for us through the eyes of pets.

Those interested can register at lolbaxter.org or call Lord of Life at 218-828-9374.

First Congregational United Church of Christ services set

BRAINERD — First Congregational United Church of Christ will have worship at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 30, in-person and Facebook Live.

A new program at the church, Fun and Food and Friends, is happening once a month with the youths from The Shop. Organized by the Region 5 Economic Development Commission and Sprout, local vegetables are delivered to the church for preparations and to serve a meal. This month the date is 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27.

Summer Bible study, "Faces of Our Faith," meets at noon Mondays in-person and via Zoom.

The August church fundraiser will be "Swedish Fika Celebration" Aug. 9. Reservations are limited. Call Sharon at 218-828-1581 to reserve your place at the "fika" table.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will worship once this week.

On Sunday, July 30, there will be a worship service at 9 a.m. with Holy Communion. Pastor Sarah Marshall will be preaching.

Vacation Bible school students will provide the special music. The service will be broadcast live on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

The weekly sermons are available on the new website at www.trinitybrainerd.org .

Outdoor gospel concert set for Saturday

MALMO — Malmo Free Church will present in concert the Higher Call quartet at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29.

Higher Call is a male quartet formed in 1993 in response to a higher call to share God’s unfailing love.

Come as you are and bring a lawn chair to enjoy music outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church.

Malmo Church is located near the junction of highways 47 and 18 on Highway 18 near the northeast corner of Lake Mille Lacs.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church services

BRAINERD — On Sunday, July 30, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the Ninth Sunday after Pentecost with an in-person and livestreamed service at 9 a.m. Pastor Mark Skinner will be preaching.

The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put on www.belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

This week at First Lutheran

BRAINERD — First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will have a worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 30.

Pastors Patty Bjorklund and Jordan Gades will preach and preside. The service may also be viewed at flcbrainerd.com and YouTube.

On Monday, July 31, at 8:30 a.m., men’s breakfast and Bible study, led by Pastor Jordan, will meet at the Sidetrack north of Brainerd on Highway 371.

Read more

By Dispatch staff report
