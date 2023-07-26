Church News

Lord of Life vacation Bible school planned

BAXTER — Lord of Life Lutheran Church of Baxter invites children age 3 through those entering fourth grade to sign up for vacation Bible school.

This year’s VBS will be Aug. 13-16. The classes explore how God cares for us through the eyes of pets.

Those interested can register at lolbaxter.org or call Lord of Life at 218-828-9374.

First Congregational United Church of Christ services set

BRAINERD — First Congregational United Church of Christ will have worship at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 30, in-person and Facebook Live.

A new program at the church, Fun and Food and Friends, is happening once a month with the youths from The Shop. Organized by the Region 5 Economic Development Commission and Sprout, local vegetables are delivered to the church for preparations and to serve a meal. This month the date is 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27.

Summer Bible study, "Faces of Our Faith," meets at noon Mondays in-person and via Zoom.

The August church fundraiser will be "Swedish Fika Celebration" Aug. 9. Reservations are limited. Call Sharon at 218-828-1581 to reserve your place at the "fika" table.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will worship once this week.

On Sunday, July 30, there will be a worship service at 9 a.m. with Holy Communion. Pastor Sarah Marshall will be preaching.

Vacation Bible school students will provide the special music. The service will be broadcast live on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

The weekly sermons are available on the new website at www.trinitybrainerd.org .

Outdoor gospel concert set for Saturday

MALMO — Malmo Free Church will present in concert the Higher Call quartet at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29.

Higher Call is a male quartet formed in 1993 in response to a higher call to share God’s unfailing love.

Come as you are and bring a lawn chair to enjoy music outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church.

Malmo Church is located near the junction of highways 47 and 18 on Highway 18 near the northeast corner of Lake Mille Lacs.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church services

BRAINERD — On Sunday, July 30, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the Ninth Sunday after Pentecost with an in-person and livestreamed service at 9 a.m. Pastor Mark Skinner will be preaching.

The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put on www.belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

This week at First Lutheran

BRAINERD — First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will have a worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 30.

Pastors Patty Bjorklund and Jordan Gades will preach and preside. The service may also be viewed at flcbrainerd.com and YouTube.

On Monday, July 31, at 8:30 a.m., men’s breakfast and Bible study, led by Pastor Jordan, will meet at the Sidetrack north of Brainerd on Highway 371.

