Lifestyle

Church News

A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Wooden blocks stacked on top of each other to spell faith to illustrate church news and events in the area.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:57 AM

Lawson to preach at South Long Lake Church

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Jeff Lawson will be preaching at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, service.

Communion will be celebrated followed by coffee fellowship time. The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

The church is located at the intersection of State Highway 25 and 13152 Smart Road.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

First Congregational United Church of Christ services

BRAINERD — First Congregational United Church of Christ will have Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Aug. 6, in-person and on Facebook Live, and will include communion and fellowship.

August church fundraisers include Swedish "Fika,” Sylvan Lake pontoon tour, outdoor BBQ, cooking with a pro, New to Me, labyrinth walk and garden, chili cookoff, harvest dinner, soup's on and ancient stories-modern food. Call the church office at 218-829-2528 for information on signing up for the groups.

The Call of Soul

BRAINERD — What do you seek? Whatever it is, you have your own name for it — truth, peace, love, happiness, freedom — but something inside you holds to a hope there is an answer to life's endless twists and turns. Somewhere there is divine sense, a purpose. You just want to know what it is.

You have found The Call of Soul.

Prayer. Meditation. Contemplation. What’s at the heart of these spiritual practices? Each is a response to The Call of Soul. Each represents an individual’s desire to contact the source of all truth.

Join for a discussion about this topic. Learn some techniques to help find the road to an infinite future, a road that courses through every moment of daily life.

Those who wish to join the open discussion can do so at 1 p.m. Aug. 12, at the Brainerd Public Library.

Presented by the Minnesota Satsang Society, A Chartered Affiliate of ECKANKAR-The Path of Spiritual Freedom.

For more information, visit eckankar-mn.org .

Bethlehem Lutheran Church services

BRAINERD — On Sunday, Aug. 6, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the Tenth Sunday after Pentecost with an in-person and livestreamed service with communion at 9 a.m. Pastor Mark Skinner will be preaching.

The livestream can be viewed at facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put on belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

After the Sunday service, there will be a celebration for Pastor Mark’s 20 years at Bethlehem with a brunch and short program.

Pastor Dave Holte to preach at Trinity

BRAINERD — Pastor Dave Holte will be preaching at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd.

Holy Communion will be served. Ellen Holte will be the guest organist. Pastor Dave retired from Trinity in 2017.

The service will be broadcast at 9 a.m. on KVBR Radio 1340 and livestreamed on YouTube. Coffee hour will follow.

The Jolly Freetimers will meet at noon Aug. 8 at the Buffalo Hills Pavilion.

Outdoor gospel concert planned

MALMO — Malmo Free Church will present Fool 4 Old School in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

Bring a lawn chair to enjoy Malmo Church’s music outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church.

Malmo Church is located near the junction of highways 47 and 18 on Highway 18 near the northeast corner of Lake Mille Lacs.

Sunday Sing! planned

CROSSLAKE — Crosslake Lutheran Church outdoor location, 14019 Daggett Pine Road, Crosslake (across from the Crosslake Community Center), will host a Sunday Sing! at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

It will be an uplifting sing-along service for all ages and all singing abilities.

A man wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, standing outside.
Michael Culloton
Contributed

Michael Culloton, conductor of the Fargo-Moorhead Choral Artists and The Concordia College Choir (Moorhead), will lead the group in various hymns, patriotic music, folk songs, show tunes, and more. Song sheets will be provided.

Crosslake Lutheran Choir will participate as song leaders and provide special music.

