Church News

Pastor Lawson to preach

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Jeff Lawson will preach at the 9:30 a.m. service Sunday, Aug. 13, followed by coffee fellowship time.

The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

The church is located at the intersection of State Highway 25 and 13152 Smart Road.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have two worship services.

On Wednesday, Aug. 9, there will be a joint outdoor worship service with area ELCA churches at Lyman P. White Park. The new amphitheater is located near the Mississippi River across from the High School. A picnic lunch will be served at 5:30 p.m. followed by a worship service at 6:15 p.m.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, there will be a worship service at 9 a.m. with Holy Communion. Pastor Brenda Wickland will be preaching. The service will be broadcast live on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

On Aug. 15, the Trinity Quilters will meet at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

First Congregational United Church of Christ services

BRAINERD — First Congregational United Church of Christ will have services 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, in-person and Facebook Live.

After the service, there will be a W.I.S.E group meeting during the fellowship hour.

The Friday Book Group meets via Zoom reading "Thriving in an Age of Drought and Deluge" by Erica Gies at https://tinyurl.com/uccbrainerdzoom .

Lord of Life Lutheran Church events

BAXTER — Lord of Life Lutheran Church of Baxter invites all to the dedication of its FaithWorks Building and Ministry, Sunday, Aug. 13.

At the end of the 9:30 a.m. worship service, parishioners will process out to the building, located on the northwest corner of the Lord of Life campus for the dedication.

This building serves as a place for craftspeople of the congregation to share their knowledge with others and work on projects that benefit Lord of Life’s ministries.

As this ministry is commenced, there will be an open shop time on Thursday afternoons.

For information about the FaithWorks Ministry, call the Lord of Life Office at 218-828-9374.

Bethel Lutheran Church to celebrate retirement

BRAINERD — Ruth Jerimiason-Jensen will deliver her final message at Bethel Lutheran during the 9 a.m. worship service Sunday, Aug. 13.

Her retirement will be celebrated following the service with a potluck and cake and coffee.

Outdoor gospel concert planned

MALMO — The Malmo Free Church will present Headin’ Home Quartet in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.

Headin’ Home Quartet was formed during the summer of 2001 by four members of the First Baptist Church in Colfax, Iowa.

Bring a lawn chair to enjoy Malmo Church’s 28th year of music in the outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church.

Malmo Church is located near the junction of highways 47 and 18 on Highway 18 near the northeast corner of Lake Mille Lacs.

This week at First Lutheran

BRAINERD — First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will have a worship service in the sanctuary at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.

Pastors Patty Bjorklund and Jordan Gades will preach and preside. The service may also be viewed at flcbrainerd.com and YouTube.

At 10:30 a.m. following worship, there will be Second Sunday Brunch and Bingo.

At 8:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, men’s breakfast and Bible study, led by Pastor Jordan, will meet at the Sidetrack north of Brainerd on Highway 371.

Come to the Waters, hosted by Lori Hall, will be 6 p.m. Aug. 17. Check the church website for location directions. Bring a chair.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church services

BRAINERD — On Sunday, Aug. 13, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the Eleventh Sunday after Pentecost with an in-person and livestreamed service at 9 a.m.

Pastor Sarah Marshall will be preaching. The livestream can be viewed at facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put on belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

Christian concert planned for Thursday

GARRISON — A free Christian concert will be 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, 10583 Highway 169, Garrison.

Pastor Caleb Worral will be sharing some guitar and harmonica songs, which he wrote.

Root beer floats will be provided.

VBS planned in Garrison

GARRISON — Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, 10583 Highway 169, Garrison, from 9-11:30 a.m. Aug. 14-18.

The theme is “Go Tell it on the Mountain.” The vacation Bible school will teach the one true God through five mountain top Bible stories, music, games, crafts and snacks.

All “Go Tell it on the Mountain” materials integrate mountain Bible stories with a mountain theme to teach children about the Bible, the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

For more information, email sotlpastorcaleb@gmail.com or call 320-692-4581.

