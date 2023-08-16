Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 16

Church News

A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Wooden blocks stacked on top of each other to spell faith to illustrate church news and events in the area.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:00 PM

Last outdoor worship service at Lutheran Church of the Cross of Nisswa

NISSWA — The last outdoor worship of the summer will be 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in the Memorial Garden at Lutheran Church of the Cross.

Bring a chair or a blanket. If inclement weather, service will be in the sanctuary.

The 8 a.m. service will be in the sanctuary and is available online.

There will be only one service at 9 a.m. Sept. 3

Beginning Sept. 10, services will be 9 a.m. (this service will be streamed online) and 10:30 a.m. Check lccnisswa.org and the Facebook page for any updates.

South Long Lake Church services

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Jeff Lawson will be preaching at the 9:30 a.m. service Sunday, Aug. 20, followed by coffee fellowship time.

The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

The church is located at the intersection of State Highway 25 and 13152 Smart Road.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

Micah Group invites people to mental health conservation

BAXTER — Lord of Life Lutheran Church of Baxter’s Micah Group invites people to a mental health conversation Sunday, Aug. 20.

Northern Pines’ North Central Minnesota Regional Suicide Prevention Coordinator Destiny Brown will talk about mental health and suicide prevention.

All are welcome to attend the event at 11 a.m. in Lord of Life’s Sanctuary.

For more information, call 218-828-9374.

Klassen Family to perform

BRAINERD — The Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2910 East Oak St., Brainerd, will host the Klassen Family Southern gospel singers from Worthington at 11:15 a.m. Aug. 26.

A light lunch will follow.

Free community picnic and Jumpin’ Jehosafats concert set for Aug. 31

EMILY — The Jumpin’ Jehosafats will be in concert Aug. 31 at Emily United Methodist Church in Emily following a community-wide free picnic.

The picnic begins at 5 p.m. and the concert will be at 6 p.m. A freewill offering will benefit the Emily Food Shelf, which has seen increased need recently.

Jumpin’ Jehosafats have played together for over 25 years. This concert is the final stop on their 2023 “World Tour of Northern Minnesota.”

The concert is outdoors in the churchyard and indoors if it rains. Bring a lawn chair.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church services

BRAINERD — On Sunday, Aug. 20, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the Twelfth Sunday after Pentecost with an in-person and livestreamed service with communion at 9 a.m.. Pastor Mark Skinner will be preaching.

The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be on belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

Concert set at Malmo Free Church

MALMO — Malmo Free Church will host Duane and Deb Hawkinson and Friends at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

This group of friends will bring a true country gospel sound. They have played together in different venues throughout Minnesota. They will feature steel guitar, lead guitar, rhythm guitar, bass guitar and drums.

Come as you are and bring a lawn chair to enjoy Malmo Church’s 28th year of music outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church.

This week at First Lutheran

BRAINERD — On Sunday, Aug. 20, at 9:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, 424 South 8th St., Brainerd, will have worship service with Holy Communion in the sanctuary.

Pastors Patty Bjorklund and Jordan Gades will preach and preside. The service may also be viewed at www.flcbrainerd.com and YouTube.

At 10:30 a.m. following worship, there will be Second Sunday brunch and bingo.

On Monday, Aug. 21 at 8:30 a.m., men’s breakfast and Bible study, led by Pastor Jordan, will meet at The Side Track north of Brainerd on Highway 371.

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, it’s Summer Area Youth Night hosted by Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd. Middle school meets at 5:30-7 p.m. and high school will meet 7-8:30 p.m..

Game night will be Aug. 25. Bring a favorite board or card game and a snack to share. Coffee and lemonade will be provided.

Rummage Sale planned at Living Savior

LAKE SHORE — Living Savior Church, 8327 Interlachen Road, Lake Shore, will be having its annual rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 25 and from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 26.

Accepting clean, saleable donations until Aug. 24. No electronics. If no one is there, leave donations under the front door canopy.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will worship at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, with Holy Communion.

Pastor Sarah Marshall will be preaching. The service will be broadcast live on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, the Vision Council will meet at 5 p.m. in the office area.

By Dispatch staff report
