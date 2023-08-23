Church News

This week at First Lutheran

BRAINERD — First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will have praise and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, in the Sanctuary.

Pastors Patty Bjorklund and Jordan Gades will preach and preside. The service may also be viewed at flcbrainerd.com and YouTube.

At 8:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, men’s breakfast and Bible study, led by Pastor Jordan, will meet at The Side Track north of Brainerd on Highway 371.

South Long Lake Church services

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Jeff Lawson will be preaching at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, service, followed by coffee fellowship time.

The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

Lord of Life’s Habitat for Humanity Build Day planned

BAXTER — This year’s Lord of Life Habitat for Humanity Build Day is Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 506 First Ave NE, Brainerd.

Lord of Life’s partnership with Habitat for Humanity puts families in need in a home they can call their own. Work begins at 8 a.m. and volunteers should bring a lunch for themselves, gloves, closed-toed shoes, hat, sunscreen and water.

This year, a house is being built for Jonathan Nieman, a single father of three currently raising his sons in a one-bedroom apartment.

For more information about Jonathan, visit lakesareahabitat.org .

To volunteer, contact Bonnie Henningson at Lord of Life at bonniebhenningson@gmail.com or Heidi Gould at Habitat for Humanity at heidi.gould@lakesareahabitat.org .

First Congregational United Church of Chris services

BRAINERD — First Congregational United Church of Christ worship services will be 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, led by guest leader the Rev. Steve Newcom. There will be a special offering for The Shop with donation by check or PayPal.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, The Shop Food and Friends will cook in-person at the church kitchen and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. for anyone.

On Friday, Aug. 25, the Sylvan Lake Pontoon Tour will take place.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church events

BRAINERD — On Sunday, Aug. 27, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the Thirteenth Sunday after Pentecost with an in-person and livestreamed service with August affirmation of baptism celebration at 9 a.m.

Pastor Mark Skinner will be preaching. The livestream can be viewed at facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put on www.belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

Summer gospel concert planned

MALMO — The Malmo Free Church will present The Klassens in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

The Klassens are a family group from Worthington who started singing Southern Gospel music together in early 2016. They play a variety of instruments including guitar, piano, saxophone, and drums and have even published some of their own songs, including “Covid Christmas.”

Bring a lawn chair to enjoy Malmo Church’s 28th year of music in the outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will worship at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, with Holy Communion.

Pastor Sarah Marshall will be preaching. The service will be broadcast live on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

The weekly sermons are available at trinitybrainerd.org .