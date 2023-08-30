6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 30

Lifestyle

Church News

A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Wooden blocks stacked on top of each other to spell faith to illustrate church news and events in the area.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:57 AM

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will worship at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, with Holy Communion with Pastor Brenda Wicklund preaching.

The service will be broadcast live on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Trinity Quilters will meet at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

The weekly sermons are available at trinitybrainerd.org .

Lord of Life moves to two services

BAXTER — Starting Sept. 17, Lord of Life Lutheran Church of Baxter is moving to two services.

These consist of a traditional service at 8:30 a.m. and a contemporary one at 10:30 a.m. In between these services is a community hour for fellowship, educational programming and more.

Wednesday night services continue to be offered as well. They currently begin at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, call the church office at 218-828-9374.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church services

BRAINERD — Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the Fourteenth Sunday after Pentecost with an in-person and livestreamed service with communion and blessing of educators and students at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, with Pastor Mark Skinner preaching. The livestream can be viewed at facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put on belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, men’s Bible study will meet at 7:30 a.m.

South Long Lake Church services

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Al Klasky will be preaching at the 9:30 a.m. service Sunday, Sept. 3, followed by coffee fellowship time.

The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

This week at First Lutheran

BRAINERD — First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will have worship with communion in the Sanctuary at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3. Pastors Patty Bjorklund and Jordan Gades will preach and preside. The service may also be viewed at flcbrainerd.com and YouTube.

Coffee and fellowship will be at 10:30 a.m.

On Monday, Sept. 4, at 8:30 a.m., men’s breakfast and Bible study, led by Pastor Jordan, will meet at the Sidetrack north of Brainerd on Highway 371.

On Friday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. will be a time to reflect and connect with creations and Creator with Holy Hikes.

Weather permitting, the group will meet at the west side of Crow Wing River and hike and reconnect with nature.

Holy Cross Church to have bazaar Sept. 3

HARDING — Holy Cross Church in Harding will have its annual bazaar Sunday, Sept. 3.

It starts with a Polka mass at 10 a.m. A chicken and ham dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost for the dinner will be $14, adults; children under 12, $7; and children 5 and under are free.

Entertainment all afternoon by Jerry and Joyce Dance Band and Old Tyme Country Boys (formerly the Waltzateer Band). There will be entertainment for the children. Hamburgers, pop and ice cream served all afternoon and evening.

A silent auction will be from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Gun raffle drawing will start at 2 p.m.

By Dispatch staff report


