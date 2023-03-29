Clergy View: A sanctuary state for evil

There was a recent article in the Dispatch entitled “What Would Jesus See In The World Today? A Jewish Take.”

I would like to take that title and change two words. ‘What Does Jesus See In the World Today? A Christian Take.

Jesus sees sin and evil in our world today.

Jesus sees my sin. He sees my sins of grumbling and complaining, of greed and lust, of anger and bitterness and more.

Jesus sees your sin. You have your list. If you don’t think you are a sinner, you are deceived and the truth is not in you.

Jesus sees the sin and evil in our society today.

Pastor Bill Werth Contributed

Abortion is sinful and evil. Abortion is murder. Period. To those who say, “My Body, My Choice,” I say, “It’s not your body.” That baby inside you is not your body. That baby has its own body. When you abort him or her, you murder him or her. Period. Notice there are only two pronouns in the womb.

Homosexuality is sinful and evil. Pride Night here. Pride Night there. Pride Night everywhere. What about a Straight Night? What about a Truth Night? Changing your gender is sinful and evil. Multiple pronoun curriculums are sinful and evil. Tolerating these aforementioned abominations is evil. Silence in the face of evil is evil itself. To not speak is to speak.

God makes the judgments on these things based on His Word, the Bible. But you do not even need a Bible to tell you these things are wrong. They are not normal. They are not natural.

And now we are in a Sanctuary State of Evil. People can come here from anywhere to commit murder, with no restrictions and no ramifications. And now there is legislation on the table to make Minnesota a “trans refuge” state. This bill would allow minors to travel to Minnesota to receive a sex change operation without parental consent, posing a threat to parental rights and the well-being of children, not just in our state, but across the nation. How evil does it have to get? And all of this is being jammed down our throat at break neck speed even though the majority of Minnesotans are against these evils.

It does not do our children, and anyone for that matter, any good to tell them that abortion, homosexuality and transgenderism are OK. We are not doing them any good. It harms them physically, emotionally and spiritually. To tell the truth is loving. To tell the truth is Christian.

Now, we know what Jesus sees. What would he say? Repent. Repent for the kingdom of heaven is near. Repent before it's too late.

Jesus would say admit and confess your sin. If we confess our sin he is faithful and just to forgive us our sin and cleanse us of all unrighteousness. Believe and trust in Jesus with all your heart that your sin is forgiven.

Jesus would say change and bear fruits of repentance. Jesus would say quit murdering babies. Jesus would say “God brought her to the man.” Jesus would say “male and female he created them.” And then he would say quit tolerating and promoting otherwise.

Jesus would tell you to tell people the truth when you have the opportunity. That starts with the pastors and the churches. Pastors and churches need to tell people the truth. If your church is going to have classes to help parents teach their children about social justice and critical race theory, then you should also have classes to help parents teach their children about when life begins and about Biblical/normal sexuality.

The time is now for the American church and pastor to stand up and speak out about the evil in our society and in our state. Somebody has to tell people the truth. Silence in the face of evil is evil itself. Not to speak is to speak.