Clergy View: Repent — the end is near

Some of the last words in the Bible are “Come, Lord Jesus!” When Jesus Christ comes again he will destroy this sin-broken world.

If that is what Jesus and his angels are coming to do — destroy the universe with fire (2 Peter 3) — why would we cry out, “Come, Lord Jesus?” Because we know that Jesus has come into our world once before. The Son of God became the Son of Man. From the manger to the cross, Jesus did everything necessary to save mankind. In Jesus, God’s plan of salvation is completed. And so, when Christ comes again, while the universe will be destroyed, we know believers in Jesus will be ushered into a new, glorious, everlasting kingdom.

Pastor Bill Werth

The season of Advent is necessary to prepare us for Jesus’ return. It enables us to understand the true significance of Jesus’ first coming. Advent allows us to see that because of what Christ did when he came the first time, believers need not fear when he comes again. Instead, we yearn for it. Come, Lord Jesus!

The only ones who do have to fear Jesus’ second coming are those who have chosen not to believe in Jesus. Those unbelievers will suffer unquenchable fire in hell (Matthew 3).

One of the people we hear about in Advent is John the Baptist. John’s job was to point to the only way to prepare for a judgment. The only way to prepare for judgment is “Repent.” John’s message was not, “All you need is love.” It wasn’t, “I’m OK, you’re OK.” It wasn’t, “Identify as whatever you want to identify as.” No, his message was “Repent.” Be a man. Be a woman. And then repent. Identify as a sinner who needs a Savior and then trust with all your heart that Jesus is your Savior.

Please take these words to heart: the reign of God draws near and his judgment is inevitable. Every eye will see Jesus on the last day. The only question is if one sees Christ’s second coming with joy or regret. For those who fail to repent, the coming of Jesus brings certain doom. But those who do repent will see Jesus like a banner on a hilltop, rallying us to His glorious side to live with him forever.