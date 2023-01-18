STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Clergy View: We are the children of God

If you have never been part of a faith community, are you feeling a longing for something different?

Two bibles stacked to represent Clergy View
By Pastor Gary Taylor
January 18, 2023 09:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Sisters and Brothers in Christ, first, let me introduce myself.

I am the recently appointed pastor of Cascade United Methodist Church in Deerwood and Emily UMC in Emily. I have been at these two churches for six months and I love being here. In case you are wondering, in the UMC, clergy are appointed to their church or churches by our Bishop. In most Protestant denominations, churches call and hire their pastors. There are pros and cons to both systems, which I won’t delve into here.

Did you make a New Year’s resolution this year? How has it been going? I pray you will have success in achieving your goals. Many United Methodist Churches, along with churches in the denominations that originated with the Methodist Movement started by John Wesley in the mid-1700s, take time at the beginning of the year to have a Covenant Renewal Worship Service.

In this service, the people of the church recommit their lives to Jesus Christ. We remind ourselves of the reasons why we follow Jesus. During the service I hosted this month for Cascade and Emily UMC, we also remembered our baptisms and joined together in sharing the meal to which Jesus invites us. You may know this meal as The Last Supper, Communion, Holy Communion, Mass or the Eucharist. My hope in having this Covenant Renewal Service is we will remember we are the children of God, brothers and sisters with Jesus Christ, and called to serve God by loving our neighbors. This is our New Year’s resolution.

If you are a regular attender of worship, I pray God’s spirit will strengthen your faith during these times. If you are a once-in-a-while attender, I pray God’s spirit will lead you into a deeper connection with your church. If you have drifted away from your church, for whatever reason, I pray you will connect with a faith community to reconnect with God.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you have never been part of a faith community, are you feeling a longing for something different? Do you desire a connection with something greater than yourself? Do you have a need for a group of people who understand you as you are? There is a faith community for you.

May God bless you and keep you; may the Lord’s love shine on you and His graciousness fill you up; and may the Lord’s acceptance be realized in you, and may you be filled with God’s peace. (Paraphrasing Numbers 6:24-26).

Read more
Faith.jpg
Lifestyle
Church News
A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.
January 18, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Columns
Finding Faith: The divine became apparent in this waiting room
January 13, 2023 09:30 AM
Lifestyle
Church News
January 11, 2023 10:00 AM
Columns
Finding Faith: The good life is a friendship away
January 06, 2023 09:30 AM
Lifestyle
Church News
January 04, 2023 05:00 PM
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: More time to focus on the meaning of Christmas
December 30, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
clergyview3.JPG
Lifestyle
Clergy View: A kind king
December 28, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Pastor Matt Nagel
Faith.jpg
Lifestyle
Church News
December 28, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: The unrealistic expectations for Christmas
December 23, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks

Related Topics: RELIGIONFAITHFAITH COLUMN
What To Read Next
"A Man Called Otto" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘A Man Called Otto’ opens his heartbroken heart
Based on the international bestselling book, “A Man Called Otto” starring Tom Hanks is the English language remake of the 2015 Swedish film “A Man Called Ove."
January 18, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Carrots1.jpg
Lifestyle
Add some color to your plate with these Garlicky Roasted Carrots, Parsnips & Peppers
Each of the vegetables in this recipe has a natural sweetness that is complemented by a healthy dose of fresh garlic for a side dish that can be paired with any variety of main courses.
January 18, 2023 07:36 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
The Center Sign.jpg
Lifestyle
Senior Calendar - Week of Jan. 16-20
Calendar of events at The Center in Brainerd.
January 14, 2023 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Lifestyle
What's Doing
A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.
January 14, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report