Crow Wing Energized hosting Health and Wellness Summit Sept. 15

BAXTER — The community is invited to Crow Wing Energized’s 10th annual Summit “Rooted in Wellness" from 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at Lakewood Church in Baxter.

The summit is free, but space is limited so registration is requested by Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Crow Wing Energized is a grassroots movement to improve the health and wellness in the community by making the healthy choice the easy choice.

“The Summit is an opportunity to learn how to become the best version of yourself through changes that will have a positive impact on your personal health and wellness,” organizers said in a news release.

Four local experts will share their passions around physical health and healthy eating: Deanna Olson, Jami Nelson, Julie Vandeputte and Michelle Toft.

Deanna Olson, Do Balanced Wellness owner/operator, will encourage attendees to Turn the Dial to Unlock Your Best Self. Deep health is a dynamic, ever-changing state of thriving in all the dimensions of life. Learn how to adjust your “life dial” to keep making progress even when life gets crazy.

What is Conscious Consumption? Join Jami Nelson, life coach and owner of Just Juice Co., to evaluate the foods you eat. Does most of the food you eat have ingredients you can pronounce? You will learn if the food you are consuming is contributing to allergies, fatigue, inflammation, brain fog or other physical ailments.

Julie Vandeputte, AFAA, NACSM, personal fitness trainer, and certified nutrition coach, will discuss What is NEAT and Why is it Important? Essentially, NEAT is the calories a person burns through daily activity. Learn how NEAT you are and identify ways to increase it - especially during the winter months.

Throughout the day, Michelle Toft, fitness instructor, will teach stress reduction techniques to combat the effects stress has on our physical and mental health. Some of the techniques will focus on intention setting, breathing, and grounding.

There will be opportunities to network and learn about the work Crow Wing Energized is doing in our community. A light meal will be served as well as coffee and water. To learn more about the Rooted in Wellness Summit and to register visit CrowWingEnergized.org/events-classes.

Crow Wing Energized is a community grassroots movement that was formed in 2013 as a united approach to improve health and wellness in our community by making healthy choices essential. It is led by Essentia Health – St. Joseph’s Medical Center and Crow Wing County Community Services, in collaboration with Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP). The goal is to improve health and wellness in our community through collaborative solutions with multiple community stakeholders focused on efforts that can create the greatest community good with our available resources. To learn more about Crow Wing Energized, their events and classes, their work in the community or how to get involved visit CrowWingEnergized.org.