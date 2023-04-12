99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Faith Focus: God loves everyone

We are so grateful for a loving God and for Jesus who showed us how we are to live as Christians.

Wooden blocks stacked up to spell faith.
By Quakers in the Brainerd Friends
Today at 3:57 PM

The article in the March 31 edition of the Dispatch’s Clergy View entitled “A sanctuary state for evil” caught our attention.

As Quakers, we focus on the needs of the people in our community and long for our state to be a sanctuary for all people, especially those who are most vulnerable and need our support. Currently our country is struggling with issues causing deep division and anger. Two of these sensitive, complicated issues are abortion and sexuality. As Quakers, we have prayerfully examined our responses to these, always keeping in mind Jesus commanded us to show love, mercy and compassion. A central tenet of the Quaker faith is that “there is of God in everyone.” And so, we see God in any woman making a decision regarding abortion, and also in the woman who gives birth and lacks the resources to adequately care for that child. Remembering the directive to “judge not,” (Mathew 7:1) we are determined to offer support and acceptance, given in a loving manner.

Douglass Bennett in the May 2012 edition of the Friends Journal states beautifully our stand on homosexuality when he writes, “God loves everyone and would not want to deny committed, faithful love between two human beings.” Minnesota is where one of the first same-sex marriages in the world took place. And as Quakers, we take pride in living in a state that is open to LGBTQ persons, a state that offers sanctuary to transgender individuals seeking help and acceptance.

We are so grateful for a loving God and for Jesus who showed us how we are to live as Christians. Jesus mentions neither abortion nor homosexuality, but the one clear command we have from Him is “love each other, as I have loved you.” (John 13:34)

