Her Voice Magazine - Summer 2023

On the cover: Lisa (Jordan) Ackerman is the executive/artistic director of The Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd. Photo by Joey Halvorson.

Ready, set, summer!

By Delynn Howard

ADVERTISEMENT

The sun is shining, flowers are beginning to bloom, road construction is in full force and traffic is starting to get busier in the Brainerd lakes area. Yep, it’s finally summer! I don’t know about you but after what seemed like such a long winter, I’m ready for it.

I’m ready for something else, too. Her Voice magazine is celebrating 20 years this year — and this summer issue marks my 10th year as copy editor for Her Voice. I’m honored to have had a hand in this wonderful magazine for the past 10 years but this particular issue is extra special to me. I have been named editor of Her Voice and it’s a title I don’t take lightly...

—- —- —- —- —-

FEATURING FOR YOU:

Her Career: Bringing the big screen back to Little Falls

Susy Prosapio’s latest project involves reviving the old Falls Theatre that originally opened 90 years ago. Soon it will be possible to enjoy a dinner next door to the theater and enjoy a flick on the big screen after.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her Art: Inspiring the muse within

Lisa Ackerman began her career at The Crossing Arts Alliance in 2014 as the part-time executive director. Read Susan Smith-Grier’s story to find out how Lisa has helped the organization grow even through a pandemic.

Her Story: Girl power(ed)

Three female Crosby-Ironton High School students powered through some big obstacles over the course of the school year only to come out on top.

Her Heart: Right where she’s needed

ADVERTISEMENT

Riah Stroot felt torn and conflicted as she approached high school graduation and was facing decisions about what was next for her. Find out what she decided and where she was needed at just the right time.

Her Family: Turning grief into purpose

Suz Pohl’s infectious laugh and overflowing generosity are hallmarks of who she is at her core. But those who know her well, know her big heart also carries an immeasurable amount of pain and grief. Find out how Pohl turned her grief into purpose.

Her Table: In my garden

Nothing says summer like fresh fruits and veggies. Sue Ready has some tantalizing and refreshing summer recipes to share -- straight out of the garden.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO FEATURING:

My Voice: Ready, set, summer!

Your Voice: Celebrating Elders

Her Health: Helping others one step at a time

Her Healing: The art of healing For Her - Mirror, mirror

ADVERTISEMENT

Her Community: Food shelf volunteers give back and make a difference

Her Passion: Changing the culture

Her Poetry: The Truth Behind Nature Poems

ADVERTISEMENT

This Special Section is supported, and made available to you, by the advertisers included in this section.