Midweek Motivator: A shared goal of ending to homelessness in the Brainerd lakes area

Homelessness is a reality in the lakes area. The recent point-in-time count for Central Minnesota, which includes the lakes area, revealed nearly 1,000 people experiencing homelessness. Locally, our overnight shelter, Bridge on 7th, was near its 30-person capacity this last season; and the day shelter, Our Place, reports daily serving 22 people from the area who were without housing.

Associated with homelessness is a significant impairment of physical, emotional, and mental health. Medical evaluation of unsheltered individuals has shown their health status to be equivalent to that of someone 20 years older. The average lifespan of a person experiencing homelessness in Minnesota is 45 years. Our own community has experienced these unnecessary and tragic deaths. When the Mental Fitness Goal Group and Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and Resiliency coalition of Crow Wing Energized conducted 105 individuals in Crow Wing County, the need for increasing housing supports was identified.

My Neighbor to Love Coalition believes it is not only imperative but also possible to bring an end to homelessness in the lakes area. Guided by the “community-first” model, our mission is to increase the stability, health, safety, and wealth of our poorest community members by creating affordable housing in an intentional living community. The founder of the “community-first” model has demonstrated that housing alone does not solve homelessness, but community will. Community First! Village in Austin, Texas, has experienced an 88% permanency rate (remaining housed), along with a 60% reduction in alcoholism and 80% reduction in drug addiction among their residents. This comprehensive solution that My Neighbor to Love Coalition is adapting for the lakes area makes relationship building and providing a place to belong a high priority that drives decisions related to building design, landscaping and programming. Our small housing units, including our first four-plex under construction (phase 1), will all include front porches to facilitate connection with neighbors. The grounds themselves will have walking paths and a community garden to provide easy opportunities for residents to socialize. Participation in the monthly neighborhood association meetings will promote and empower residents to value one another and work together for the good of the community. The garden, along with plantings of fruit trees and bushes, will encourage a lifestyle that also promotes physical health and lessens residents’ food insecurity. Creekside Center — the community’s holistic health center (phase 2) — will be a hub for connecting with other residents and the wider community in its meeting rooms, kitchen, gathering area, exercise, and art rooms. All aspects of health including physical, mental, financial, as well as relational, will be addressed at Creekside Center through classes, support groups, and onsite therapy in the available office space. A boarding house on the second floor of the center will offer transitional housing and access to these healthy living resources for boarders awaiting a permanent home.

Construction of our first fourplex at 310 Jackson St. is well on its way to completion. Nor-Son has wrapped up on their part — the exteriors — and is now allowing My Neighbor to Love Coalition volunteers to finish the interiors to minimize the cost of construction. Residents have gone through the application process, been selected for these units, and are contributing labor for interior work while they await moving in.

Want to get involved? Community volunteers are needed for the following crews: dry wall installation; staining and varnishing trim; installation of flooring (training provided); painting, and installing cupboards and doors. Groups could also offer to cover weekly construction clean-up, or provide the supplies needed for a unit’s kitchen, bathroom, or bedding.

You will be part of bringing hope and promoting health for our unsheltered community members when you join our work crews as we complete these rental units in response to the critical lack of affordable housing in the Lakes area. Contact Vicky Kinney at 218-821-7875 or Mike Pontius at 218-851-5472 if interested or for more information.

If your skills are more relational, consider joining our supportive friends team. Kindness, compassion and a listening ear are powerful in restoring dignity, hope, and emotional health to our unsheltered neighbors. Your success in establishing a stable life can translate into practical wisdom and advice that can help future My Neighbor to Love Coalition residents make choices that set them on a path to self-sufficiency. Your input on the training modules we are developing for My Neighbor to Love Coalition supportive friends would also be welcomed. Contact Stephanie Pontius at 218-851-5373 or Kinney to become part of this vital component to the community-first model.