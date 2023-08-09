Midweek Motivator: Are you up to date on your vaccinations?

National Immunization Awareness Month is an annual observance held in August to highlight the responsibility of individuals and communities to protect the health of vulnerable populations. By raising awareness and encouraging immunizations, we create a collective effort to safeguard the public’s health.

Childhood immunizations have emerged as one of the most significant medical advancements in human history. These preventive measures safeguard children from a host of debilitating and potentially deadly diseases. Delaying or missing childhood immunizations can leave children vulnerable to infectious diseases. Preventable diseases such as measles, mumps, whooping cough, and polio are highly contagious and can spread rapidly among unvaccinated populations. These diseases can lead to severe complications, hospitalizations, and even fatalities, especially in young children and those with weaker immune systems.

Child and Teen Checkups is Minnesota's Early Periodic Screening, Diagnosis and Treatment program. The program is a federal program required in every state to provide comprehensive health care and dental services for children under the age of 21 who are eligible for Medicaid. Crow Wing County Public Health is one local partner that provides outreach for this program. Immunizations and regular Child and Teen Checkups are crucial aspects of maintaining a child’s health and well-being. They play a significant role in preventing diseases, tracking growth and development, and addressing any mental or health concerns early on and providing the opportunity, if needed, for timely intervention and support.

Crow Wing County has seen a slight decline in the percentage of childhood vaccines received over the last three years. Possible reasons for this decline include, missed well child visits during the height of the pandemic and shuttering of schools. Ensuring your children are up-to-date on their immunizations is vital in protecting their health and preventing outbreaks of vaccine preventable diseases. The school year will be restarting soon, so now is a great time to work with your healthcare provider to get caught up on vaccinations and wellness visits.

Minnesota has a program for families that do not have access to immunizations due to financial constraints. It is called the Minnesota Vaccines for Children Program. The Minnesota Vaccines for Children Program typically covers vaccines recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices for eligible children up to 18 years old. Contact your child’s health care provider and ask if they participate in the program. If you believe you may be eligible for the Minnesota Vaccines for Children Program and need assistance covering the cost of vaccines, please inquire about program details and requirements. The program can help provide free or low-cost vaccines to eligible children. Your local clinic can evaluate your child’s immunization history and create a catch-up plan based on their age, health status, and previous immunizations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesotans can easily access immunization records through the Docket app. The Docket app gives Minnesotans with a Minnesota Immunizations Information Connection record a digital option to securely access their immunization history. Using the Docket app is optional. For other ways to access your MIIC immunization record, visit Find My Immunization Record MN.

Childhood Vaccinations and events like National Immunization Awareness Week are vital for maintaining individual and community health and preventing disease outbreaks. By prioritizing childhood immunizations, we pave the way for a healthier future for generations to come and protect our loved ones from the burden of preventable diseases. Remember, a single vaccine can make a significant difference in protecting our children and ensuring a brighter tomorrow for all.

Denise Sjodin is Crow Wing County Child and Teen Checkups coordinator.