Midweek Motivator: Empower yourself through the Aging Mastery Program

What does aging mean to you? Does it mean limitations, loss of independence, declining health, even loss of relevance? What if we turn that thinking around and consider that aging is a gift…the gift of time? How would you spend your gift of time? Think about this quote by Harold S. Kushner: “We do ourselves and others a disservice when we make old age something to be feared. Life is not a resource to be used up, so that the older we get, the less life we have left. Life is the accumulation of wisdom, love and experience of people encountered and obstacles overcome. The longer we live, the more life we possess.”

Read more





The National Council on Aging (NCOA) created the Aging Mastery Program to empower each of us to take small steps to improve our well-being, add stability to our lives and contribute to our communities. Locally, Crow Wing Energized (in partnership with Minnesota based Juniper) brings this evidence-based program to the Brainerd lakes area and to greater Minnesota.

My husband and I retired to the Brainerd Lakes area in 2018 after living, working and raising a family in Maple Grove, Minnesota. I enjoyed a few years of no schedule, free-time and hobbies. Eventually, I began to think that I ought to be involved in something, but what? Luckily, a friend recommended The Aging Mastery Program. I thought the time commitment was reasonable; one evening per week for 10 weeks. I took the class during the winter of 2021. A bonus was that the class was offered virtually on Zoom, so there were no worries about driving in the dark, or snowy, icy weather. I was so impressed with the content, materials, the facilitators, and expert speakers, that I decided to train as a facilitator. I have been involved in the program ever since!

Betsy Martz Contributed

The Aging Mastery Program gave me a fun, practical framework to think about various aspects of my life. I learned so much and took simple steps where I thought change would be beneficial. The topic changed weekly: Gratitude and Mindfulness — fostering an attitude that sees the good around us, and pays attention to what we want out of life. Healthy Eating and Exercise — how to take small simple steps to improve our food, hydration, and to keep moving. Sleep — what prevents it and what helps to get a better night’s rest. Financial Health & Advance Planning — tips and tricks, wills, health care directives as well as professional resources. Healthy Relationships — learning about what they look like, how to foster them and carve out relationships that work. Medication Management & Falls Prevention — helpful information and challenges to consider. Community Engagement — this area includes volunteering ideas, but discusses additional ways to be engaged. And finally Purpose and Legacy — this topic is a group favorite. This final session gets people to think about the impact they want to have on their families, friends, causes and communities. All without a focus on money.

Expert speakers shared their knowledge, resources, and answered questions from participants. Homework assignments gave each person the chance to take small steps forward on the topics. The following week, prior to introducing the new topic people shared progress, challenges, or insights with the group. The trust and support between participants developed quickly. I learned from others in the class and found that they often shared the same concerns or issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The goals for the Aging Mastery Program are to learn about aging well across the topics mentioned above, use that knowledge to take small steps or make small behavior changes to improve your life, to make connections and build community within the class and in your community. Each person is different and their path to aging well will be unique.

I have been a part of Aging Mastery for three years, and there is always something new to learn about the topics. I believe that everyone has valuable experiences and worthwhile views to share with others! I encourage you to take this class, learn something new, and make your gift of time the best it can be!

Our next 10-week series starts Sept. 12 and meets once a week virtually on Zoom from 6-7:30 p.m. To sign up, visit the Crow Wing Energized website: https://crowwingenergized.org/events and find The Aging Mastery Program in the list of upcoming events.