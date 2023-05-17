99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Midweek Motivator: Family-focused webinars for greater health, resilience, and well-being available

All webinars are virtual and free and cover a variety of topics.

A family cooks dinner together.
"What's for dinner?" is one of several family-focused webinars offered by The University of Minnesota Extension May through August.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Karen Johnson | Crow Wing Energized
Today at 9:57 AM

The University of Minnesota Extension will be offering family-focused webinars from May through August to support families and those who serve families in making informed decisions that lead to greater health, resilience, and well-being.

All webinars are virtual and free. To learn more about the webinar series, go to https://tinyurl.com/yraknkfj .

A flyer for the University of Minnesota Extension.
Contributed

Under each subject listed below, you will find different dates for upcoming meetings that cover a variety of topics. For instance, if you click on Finding Balance, you will find sessions entitled Adventures in co-parenting! and Words that help: Affirmations for any age, every stage.

Charlas en Español (Talks in Spanish): Brindamos información y recursos en español para ayudar a las familias a tomar mejores decisiones. Los temas que tratamos son de utilidad para su vida diaria.

Climate and disaster preparedness: Find practical strategies for planning, navigating and responding to climate change and natural disasters to support better health and wellbeing for all.

Family Friendly Earth Care: Explore the connection between gardening and farming practices and health and gain practical tips and resources to promote environmental wellbeing.

Finding balance: Discover expert insights and practical tips to prioritize your mental, physical and emotional health while navigating life's challenges and opportunities.

Making cents of it all: Learn strategies for navigating financial decisions, including homeownership, budgeting and saving, with culturally responsive tools for diverse communities.

No place like home: Whether you rent or own your home, get tips to make your home and community healthier, affordable, and energy efficient.

Parenting and relationships: Receive practical tips and effective tools to help parents and caregivers navigate the joys and challenges of raising children while maintaining positive, healthy relationships.

Recovery and health: Understand how recovery and health are interconnected as we discuss opioid use disorder (OUD) and harm reduction.

What’s for dinner? Discuss various food-related topics, including food safety, farmer's market visits, managing allergies, and food’s connection to mood and self-care. Check out the webinar noon-1 p.m. June 15, Eating your Fruits and Veggies. Make sure you eat the green bean — Crow Wing County’s Vegetable of the Year!

Karen Johnson is a Community Health Specialist with Crow Wing Energized. She can be reached at Karen.Johnson@Essentiahealth.org .

