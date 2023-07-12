Midweek Motivator: Impact of Crow Wing Energized partner award at Lincoln Education Center

Lincoln Education Center just finished our first school year in our newly renovated building. Lincoln Education Center is part of Brainerd Public Schools that serves students in grades 2 through age 21. The students work on academic standards and transition skills including those related to independent living. This spring the building was awarded a partner award through Crow Wing Energized to help foster student and staff health and wellness. The money received was used to purchase raised garden beds, garden tools, plants and seeds.

The beds were built on the north side of the building and have been cared for by students in both the ATLAS and the LEC program throughout the spring and during summer school in June. For the remainder of the summer, the staff will volunteer to water, weed and harvest the vegetables. Once school resumes in September, the students will again help to harvest and prepare the beds for winter. The harvested food will be used by students in independent living classes during cooking lessons. They have plans to make salsa and have fresh salads if the harvest is productive. The gardens are helping to teach students about growing their own food, eating healthy, and patience. Many of the students have enjoyed caring for the vegetables and have commented that it is relaxing to water or weed the gardens. Students have taken pride in this project and look forward to this part of their day.

A huge thank you to Crow Wing Energized for the opportunity to purchase these items that may not have been afforded otherwise. We are grateful for the investment in the health and wellness for the youth in our community! The partner awards are supported by the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP). The Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) supports community-driven solutions to expand opportunities for active living, healthy eating, and commercial tobacco-free living.

Amy Jordan can be contacted at 218-454-6602.