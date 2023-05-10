Midweek Motivator: Northern Pines celebrates opening of mental health urgent care clinic

BRAINERD — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Northern Pines Mental Health Center announced the opening of its new mental health urgent care clinic.

A community open house will be 3-6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the urgent care clinic at 823 Maple St. in Brainerd.

“Come see our one-of-a-kind clinic designed specifically for you and your loved ones during a mental health crisis,” Kate Sullivan, director of operations at Northern Pines Mental Health Center, in a news release. “We are expanding health care to include immediate access to specialized care without the need for an appointment or a referral. We are staffed by mental health specialists trained in providing exceptional crisis intervention and urgent mental health care backed by 60 years of commitment and service to those in need. Every aspect of this unique facility has been designed to be warm, welcoming, and therapeutic. Join us for refreshments, door prizes and giveaways as you tour our new and innovative clinic.:

Starting May 15, the urgent care clinic will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week, serving anyone of any age experiencing a mental health crisis. The clinic will initially service Crow Wing County with expansion planned to Aitkin, Cass, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties.

Anyone who is experiencing a mental health crisis, or knows of someone experiencing a mental health crisis, can dial 988 to be connected to crisis services. Crisis services include:

ADVERTISEMENT

Mobile crisis team dispatched to a home or location in the community available seven days per week, 24 hours a day.

Urgent care clinic opens at 10 a.m.-7 p.m. starting Monday May 15.

“Our goal: To provide exceptional, therapeutic care for people of all ages experiencing a mental health crisis. We provide hope without judgment,” Sullivan said. “Please join us for our Open House Event on May 11!”

Sullivan can be reached at ksullivan@npmh.org .