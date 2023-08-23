Midweek Motivator: Solution to homelessness in the Brainerd lakes area nears fruition

BRAINERD — For the homeless individuals and families in the lakes area, healthy living and mental fitness can seem like an unachievable goal. Health challenges can greatly impact one’s ability to maintain housing. Substance abuse and mental illnesses, in the absence of appropriate therapeutic interventions and supportive alternative housing arrangements, can cause an individual to wind up on the street. Injury or physical illnesses can interfere with maintaining a regular work schedule or performing work functions which then leads to a loss of employment. If there are barriers to health care (e.g. inadequate funds), then regaining health and employment becomes the challenge that exhausts personal safety nets and results in a housing problem. In turn, the inability to maintain housing greatly impacts one’s health. Being without a home increases:

The risk of developing health problems such as diseases of the extremities and skin disorders, The possibility of trauma, especially as a result of physical assault or rape, and The chances of exacerbating an existing condition or turning a relatively minor health problem into a serious illness.

Read more







It is not surprising that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, homelessness is closely connected to declines in physical and mental health, with higher rates of illness and a life span shortened by 12 years compared to the general population.

According to a recent report in the Wall Street Journal, the problem of homelessness is getting worse in the U.S. with this year’s increase of 11% in the numbers of homeless being four times higher than the annual increases reported since tracking first began in 2007. The lakes area is not immune to this increasing problem. When we consider the value and potential of each person created in the image of God, the reality of homelessness in the lakes area, and the cost to taxpayers — on average, over $35,000 annually due to use of medical/emergency services, etc., per unsheltered person — we believe the need for an effective local response is clear. The successful establishment of Bridges on 7th, our local emergency warming shelter under the direction of Bridges of Hope, was a critical first step. Next, is the need for a long-term response that can increase the stability, health, safety and productivity of our unsheltered neighbors. That is the mission of My Neighbor to Love Coalition.

Our goal is to end homelessness altogether by building housing with affordable rent in an intentional living community that makes a path to health and wholeness available to our residents. Although the National Health Care for the Homeless Council found that communities investing in affordable housing incurred lower public costs, achieved better health outcomes, and could prevent and end homelessness; the community-first model being adapted by My Neighbor to Love Coalition has been proven far more effective than the initial “housing first” programs. In its 15 years of operation, the Community First! Village of Austin, Texas, the first of its kind, has seen transformative results including an 80% drop in drug use and a 60% drop in alcohol use among their residents. My Neighbor to Love Coalition is incorporating the model’s key components of affordable permanent housing, opportunities for dignified work, and relationship building and relational accountability between residents and with the wider community.

Our next phase of construction, Creekside Center, is a critical piece to the community-first model as it provides not only a space for gathering but also allows for attention to all aspects of health — physical, mental, emotional and spiritual — on its main floor. As a holistic health center, the design includes exercise and art rooms; meeting rooms for support groups, group therapy, and skills based-classes; and office space for counseling. Once complete, Creekside Center will provide transitional housing on its second floor, and easily accessible space on the main floor for the required neighborhood association meetings or events hosted by churches, groups, or individuals from the wider community. A free health clinic, currently in the initial planning stages, is also intended for space available in Creekside Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

The realization of this vision requires a coalition. We welcome financial contributions of any size; hands-on volunteers to help us finish housing interiors or landscape, and community members gifted with listening ears and compassionate hearts to be part of our supportive friends program.

We hope you’ll join us as we invest our time, talent, and treasure in developing this long-term solution to homelessness that will ultimately be self-sustainable, and empower our most economically disadvantaged community members to health and productivity. From 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, there will be a fundraising event at the Gathering Event Center in Crosslake, 34212 County Highway 3. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at www.mntlc.org/events . To find out more, go to www.mntlc.org ; check out our facebook group My Neighbor to Love Coalition; email info@mntlc.org ; or call Vicky Kinney, executive director, at 218-821-7875.