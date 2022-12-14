Midweek Motivator: Taking care of yourself this holiday season

The holidays can bring many different emotions. It is important to pay attention to the emotions that you may be feeling whether they are positive or negative. Having good mental health, physical health and quality of life is a lifelong journey that is important to everyone. SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) has created the 8 Dimensions of Wellness to help identify areas that one can improve their overall mental health. What is meant by mental health? According to the World Health Organization, it is defined as: “A state of well-being in which the individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to his or her community.”

The 8 Dimensions of Wellness, including what it means, why it is important, and a few activities to improve your well-being:

Physical Wellness: Ability to achieve and maintain a healthy quality of life. Being physically well can prevent numerous health problems and have a positive impact on our mental health. Some activities: Be physically active every day, eat nourishing food, have a healthy sleep routine, drink enough water.

Emotional Wellness: Manage your emotions appropriately, know when to ask for help, and know that you are never alone. Some activities: understand and respect your feelings, values, and attitudes. Start a gratitude journal.

Social Wellness: Develop and maintain healthy relationships with friends, family, and have concern for humankind. Some activities: Intentionally connect with others, expand your social network, find a reliable support system if you experience difficult times.

Environmental Wellness: Having value and respect for yourself, others, and your environment around you. Your environmental wellness can impact how you feel. Some activities: find joy and happiness in nature, declutter your work and living space.

Intellectual Wellness: Explore, expand, and stimulate your desire to learn new things. Some activities: Take a class, learn about something new, try a new hobby, be open to new ideas, insights, wisdom, and opportunities.

Financial Wellness: Become financially secure, minimize debt through thoughtful planning and spending to live comfortably. Some activities: develop a budget, set realistic financial goals, understand where your money is being spent.

Spiritual Wellness: Being connected to something greater than yourself, having values, principles, morals, and beliefs. Finding your purpose and meaning to life with or without organized religion. Having spiritual wellness gives us the resiliency to survive with grace and inner peace when faced with adversity. Some activities: find a source of hope, meditate or pray, be self-aware, connect with nature, participate in activities that align with your morals and values.

Occupational Wellness: The ability to achieve personal satisfaction and fulfillment in your work (paid or unpaid), maintaining balance in your life and making a positive impact. Some activities: volunteer, recognize and find joy in your life-including work, share your gifts, skills, talents with others.

If you find yourself interested in developing a wellness plan, start a wellness plan journal. List your plan, be patient with yourself, set reminders to check your progress, find a friend to partner with, this will help with accountability. Once you have success, reflect on your success, move onto your next goal.

Every person is different and every situation is different. If you feel that you are struggling and need some help, you can contact 988 Suicide & Crisis LifeLine. As of July, 988 Suicide & Crisis LifeLine rolled out nationally, transitioning National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255) to 988. 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available to anyone via call, text or chat 24/7/365 that is experiencing a suicide or mental health crisis. Interpretation services are available when calling the Lifeline. The text or chat options are available in English only. There are four Lifeline Centers that are designated to answer for Minnesota: First Call For Help in Grand Rapids, Carver County Mental Health Crisis Program, Greater Twin Cities United Way in Minneapolis and FirstLink in Fargo. 988 provides confidential phone, chat or text. They do not respond in-person, but they can connect a person to additional services if needed. When contacting 988, you are not required to provide any personal data.

The 988 transition is only the first step in a series of improvements and approaches to remove barriers. As 988 evolves, the Minnesota Department of Health will remain committed to working to ensure that crisis support is accessible and available within the state.

If you are interested in learning more about the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline visit https://bit.ly/3VW3YdJ .

You also can contact Northern Minnesota Suicide Prevention Regional Coordinator Destiny Brown at dbrown@npmh.org or 218-821-2501 for presentations, resources, or information.

Brown provides mental health and suicide prevention trainings. If you are interested in scheduling any of the following trainings, please contact her. She provides: Make It OK-Stop Mental Illness Stigma, Changing the Narrative on Mental Health & Suicide, Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR), and safeTALK-Suicide Alertness for Everyone. Destiny is an approved POST Board sponsor for these training sessions for law enforcement.

Additionally, if you are law enforcement, EMT, fire fighter, county employee, physician, nurse, or tow truck operator, Northern Pines Mental Health Center will provide free, confidential therapy. If you are interested in learning more, contact Destiny Brown.

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

Destiny Brown is a suicide prevention instructor at Northern Pines Mental Health Center.