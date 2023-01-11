99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle
Nordic Skiing: Lumberjack Jaunt scheduled for Jan. 28

The family-friendly event is open to all ages and abilities.

Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt at the Northland Arboretum
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
January 11, 2023 12:35 PM
BRAINERD — In its 49th year, one of the oldest races in Minnesota the Brainerd Nordic Ski Club’s Lumberjack Jaunt will be held 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Northland Arboretum.

Skate and classic technique races at distances of 6 kilometers and 16 kilometers will be offered.

Lunch will be provided after the race and is included in the entry. Reduced registration fees for skiers 18 and under. For more information and registration visit www.brainerdnordicskiclub.com

Free kids races with age-appropriate distances up to 2-K (ages 4-12) are also offered. The Lumberjack Jaunt is a family-oriented ski race. We encourage skiers of all abilities to come out and ski and enjoy the trails at the Northland Arboretum.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSNORDIC SKIING
