Nordic skiing: Ski club prepping to groom 5 trail systems

BRAINERD — Because of the heavy, wet snowfall, the Brainerd Nordic Ski Club was forced to clear trees before it could groom trails.

That will start Saturday, Dec. 17, in the afternoon with the Northland Arboretum Trails minus North Star and Johnson. Forestview Middle School will be worked on over the weekend.

Larson Lake Trails is partially open and Wolf Lake is tracked. The club quit counting after 100 trees at the Arboretum plus other trails. It’s believed to take a week before all the trees are cleared.

