Running: Brainerd Jaycees announces Friday 5K Color Run

NISSWA — For the first time in its 16 years, the Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes will feature a Friday night 5-kilometer color run.

Participants will run through multiple color stops along the route during the April 28-29 event held in Nisswa.

The event will be added to the already full schedule of the marathon, half marathon, relay marathon, 10K, 5K, kids 1K and the zero which attracts runners of all abilities.

The run for the lakes has sponsorship and volunteer opportunities available. To learn more or to register visit www.runforthelakes.com .