Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Running: Brainerd Jaycees announces Friday 5K Color Run

Run for the Lakes to offer even more opportunities to participate.

Start of the race in the rain.
Competitors take off from the starting line Saturday, April 30, 2022, during the annual Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes in Nisswa.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
December 19, 2022 01:07 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

NISSWA — For the first time in its 16 years, the Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes will feature a Friday night 5-kilometer color run.

Participants will run through multiple color stops along the route during the April 28-29 event held in Nisswa.

The event will be added to the already full schedule of the marathon, half marathon, relay marathon, 10K, 5K, kids 1K and the zero which attracts runners of all abilities.

The run for the lakes has sponsorship and volunteer opportunities available. To learn more or to register visit www.runforthelakes.com .

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBRAINERD JAYCEES RUN FOR THE LAKES
What to read next
Faith.jpg
Lifestyle
Church News
A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.
December 21, 2022 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Mushrooms 1.jpg
Lifestyle
Sausage stuffed mushrooms are the perfect food for holiday gatherings
Italian sausage, onion, garlic and a medley of cheeses are combined to create a savory and delicious filling for the mushrooms.
December 21, 2022 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
"The Menu" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
‘The Menu’ offers biting social commentary in dark comedy
Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult sample what exclusive chef Ralph Fiennes has prepared for a chosen few, but it may be more than they can stomach.
December 20, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Lifestyle
What's Doing
A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.
December 17, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report