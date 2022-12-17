Senior Calendar - Week of Dec. 19-23
Calendar of events at The Center in Brainerd.
The Center
803 Kingwood St., Brainerd
218-829-9345
TheBrainerdCenter.com and on Facebook
Monday
7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8 a.m.-noon - Card Recyclers
8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters
9-11 a.m. - Advice from Ann
9:30 a.m. - Mahjong Lessons
9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. - Legal Aid
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop (Open to the public)
11 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m.- noon - LSS Dining: Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with sour cream, glazed carrots, bread and margarine, chocolate chip bar, milk.
12:30 p.m. - Party Bridge
1 p.m. - Cribbage
Tuesday
7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8 a.m. - Toymakers
8 a.m. - Open Crafts
9 a.m. - Zumba
10 a.m. - Pool
10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Gift Shop (Open to the public)
10:30 p.m. - Dominoes
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Line Dancing
11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. LSS Dining: Beef chili with beans, romaine salad with dressing, fruit, corn bread muffin, cookie, milk.
Noon - Model Railroad Group
12:30 p.m. - Mahjong
1 p.m. - Acrylics/Oils
1 p.m. - Progressive 500
Wednesday
7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Room
8-9 a.m. - Crow Wing County Volunteer Coordinator
9 a.m. - Hand ‘n Foot
9 a.m. - Folk Art Painting/Rosemaling
9:30 a.m. - The Center’s Morning Club
9:30 a.m. - Bridge
10 a.m. - Knitting/Crocheting/Needlework
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)
11 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - LSS Dining: Macaroni and cheese, California normandy vegetable, stewed tomatoes, cake, milk.
12:30 p.m. - Bingo
1 p.m. - Pinochle
3 p.m. - Choir
Thursday
No doughnuts.
7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8 a.m. - Wood Carvers
8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters
10 a.m. - Pool
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)
11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - LSS Dining: Creamy Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll with margarine, fresh fruit, milk.
11:30 a.m. - Music/dance
1 p.m. - Scrabble
1 p.m. - Rummikub
Friday
Closed