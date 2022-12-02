Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Senior Calendar - Week of Dec. 5-9

Calendar of events at The Center in Brainerd.

The Center sign on the senior center building on Kingwood Street in Brainerd.
By Dispatch staff report
December 02, 2022 01:17 PM
The Center

803 Kingwood St., Brainerd

218-829-9345

TheBrainerdCenter.com and on Facebook

Monday

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

8 a.m.-noon - Card Recyclers

8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters

9-11 a.m. - Advice from Ann

9:30 a.m. - Mahjong Lessons

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11 a.m. - Bone Builders

11:15 a.m.- noon - LSS Dining: Hamburger with cheese on bun, glazed carrots, vegetarian baked beans, M&M cookie bar, milk.

12:30 p.m. - Party Bridge

1 p.m. - Cribbage

Tuesday 

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

8 a.m. - Toymakers

8 a.m. - Open Crafts

9 a.m. - Zumba

9 a.m. - Gift shop vendors meeting

10 a.m. - Pool

10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Gift Shop (Open to the public)

10:30 p.m. - Dominoes

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Line Dancing

11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. LSS Dining: Smothered pork loin, baked potato with sour cream, corn, dinner roll with margarine, fruit, milk.

Noon - Model Railroad Group

12:30 p.m. - Mahjong

12:30 p.m. - 1st Tuesday bridge

1 p.m. - Acrylics/Oils

1 p.m. - Progressive 500

Wednesday 

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Room

9 a.m. - Hand ‘n Foot

9 a.m. - Folk Art Painting/Rosemaling

9:30 a.m. - The Center’s Morning Club

9:30 a.m. - Bridge

10 a.m. - Knitting/Crocheting/Needlework

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11 a.m. - Bone Builders

11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - LSS Dining: Chicken chow mein with brown rice, broccoli, fruit, cookie, milk.

12:30 p.m. - Bingo

1 p.m. - Pinochle

1 p.m. - Beginners Rosemaling

2 p.m. - Platinum Players

3 p.m. - Choir

Thursday 

6-9 a.m. - Doughnut Day, In-House or Curbside Pickup

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

8 a.m. - Wood Carvers

8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters

10 a.m. - Pool

10 a.m. - Book Club

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - LSS Dining: Goulash, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit, breadstick, milk.

11:30 a.m. - Music/dance

Noon-4 p.m. - Smart drivers

1 p.m. - Scrabble

1 p.m. - Rummikub

2-4 p.m. - Ponytail Canasta

Friday 

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

8 a.m.-noon - Card Recycling

9 a.m. - Zumba

10 a.m.-noon - Whist

10 a.m.-noon - Creative Coloring

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11 a.m. - Bone Builders

11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - LSS Dining: Chef’s choice, vegetables, vegetable/fruit, grain, rice krispy bar, milk.

12:30 p.m. - Mahjong

1 p.m. - Progressive 500

1 p.m. - Movie “A Royal Christmas”

2 p.m. - Caregivers group

2-4 p.m. - Bean bag toss game

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
