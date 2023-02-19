99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle

Senior Calendar - Week of Feb. 20-24

Calendar of events at The Center in Brainerd.

The Center sign on the senior center building on Kingwood Street in Brainerd.
By Dispatch staff report
February 19, 2023 07:57 AM

The Center

803 Kingwood St., Brainerd

218-829-9345

TheBrainerdCenter.com and on Facebook

Monday

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

8 a.m.-noon - Card Recyclers

8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters

9-11 a.m. - Advice from Ann

9:30 a.m. - Mahjong Lessons

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. - Legal Aid

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11 a.m. - Bone Builders

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Chef’s choice, vegetable, vegetable or fruit, grain, pudding,milk.

12:30 p.m. - Party Bridge

1 p.m. - Cribbage

Tuesday 

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

8 a.m. - Toymakers

8 a.m. - Open Crafts

8 a.m.-noon - Smart Drivers

9 a.m. - Zumba

10 a.m. - Pool

10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Gift Shop (Open to the public)

10:30 p.m. - Dominoes

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Line Dancing

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Chicken a la King, peas and carrots, pineapple chunks, brown rice, jello with whipped topping, milk.

Noon - Model Railroad Group

12:30 p.m. - Mahjong

1 p.m. - Acrylics/Oils

1 p.m. - Progressive 500

Wednesday 

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Room

9 a.m. - Hand ‘n Foot

9:30 a.m. - Folk Art Painting/Rosemaling

9:30 a.m. - The Center’s Morning Club

9:30 a.m. - Bridge

10 a.m. - Knitting/Crocheting/Needlework

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11 a.m. - Bone Builders

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Fish sandwich on bun, cheesy diced potatoes, mixed green salad with dressing, tropical fruit, banana bar, milk.

12:30 p.m. - Bingo

12:30 p.m. - Hope’s Card Group

1 p.m. - Pinochle

1-2:30 p.m. - Lakes Area Memory Awareness Advocates

3 p.m. - Choir rehearsal

Thursday

6-9 a.m. - Doughnut day - In house or curbside pickup

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

8 a.m. - Wood Carvers

8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters

10 a.m. - Pool

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Pork loin, candied yam, steamed California normandy vegetable, dinner roll/margarine, oatmeal bar, milk.

11:30 a.m. - Music/dance

1 p.m. - Scrabble

1 p.m. - Rummikub

Friday 

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Room

8 a.m.-noon - Card recyclers

9 a.m. - Zumba

9:30-10:30 a.m. - Lifestyle Change Class

10 a.m.-noon - Creative Coloring

10 a.m.-noon - Whist

10:15 a.m. - Chair yoga

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11 a.m. - Bone Builders

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Lemon pepper fish, baked potato with sour cream, coleslaw, bread/margarine, apple brown betty, milk.

Noon - Lunch and Learn - speaker from Northland Arboretum

12:30 p.m. - Mahjong

1 p.m. - Movie matinee - “The Perfect Partnership”

2-4 p.m. - Bean bag toss

