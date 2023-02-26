99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle

Senior Calendar - Week of Feb. 27 - March 3

Calendar of events at The Center in Brainerd.

The Center sign on the senior center building on Kingwood Street in Brainerd.
By Dispatch staff report
February 26, 2023 04:57 PM

The Center

803 Kingwood St., Brainerd

218-829-9345

TheBrainerdCenter.com and on Facebook

Monday

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

8 a.m.-noon - Card Recyclers

8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters

9-11 a.m. - Advice from Ann

9:30 a.m. - Mahjong Lessons

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11 a.m. - Bone Builders

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Parmesan chicken, vegetable, green beans, fruit cocktail, breadstick, M&M bar, milk.

12:30 p.m. - Party Bridge

1 p.m. - Cribbage

Tuesday

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

8 a.m. - Toymakers

8 a.m. - Open Crafts

9 a.m. - Zumba

10 a.m. - Pool

10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Gift Shop (Open to the public)

10:30 p.m. - Dominoes

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Line Dancing

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Creamy Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, bread/margarine, pudding, milk.

Noon - Model Railroad Group

12:30 p.m. - 4th Tuesday Bridge

12:30 p.m. - Mahjong

1 p.m. - Acrylics/Oils

1 p.m. - Progressive 500

Wednesday

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Room

9 a.m. - Hand ‘n Foot

9:30 a.m. - Folk Art Painting/Rosemaling

9:30 a.m. - The Center’s Morning Club

10 a.m. - Knitting/Crocheting/Needlework

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11 a.m. - Bone Builders

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Turkey noodle casserole, broccoli florets, cinnamon baked apple slices, dinner roll/margarine, cookie, milk.

12:30 p.m. - Bingo

1 p.m. - Pinochle

2 p.m. - Platinum Players

3 p.m. - Choir rehearsal

Thursday

6-9 a.m. - Doughnut day - In house or curbside pickup

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

8 a.m. - Wood Carvers

8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters

10 a.m. - Pool

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, peaches, bread/margarine, milk.

11:30 a.m. - Music/dance

Noon-4 p.m. - 1st Thursday bridge

1 p.m. - Scrabble

1 p.m. - Rummikub

Friday 

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Room

8 a.m.-noon - Card recyclers

9 a.m. - Zumba

9:30-10:30 a.m. - Lifestyle Change Class

10 a.m.-noon - Creative Coloring

10 a.m.-noon - Whist

10:15 a.m. - Chair yoga

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11 a.m. - Bone Builders

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Salmon loaf, creamed peas, roasted potatoes, bread/margarine, cake, milk.

12:30 p.m. - Mahjong

1 p.m. - Movie matinee - “Talent for the Game”

By Dispatch staff report
