Senior Calendar - Week of Feb. 27 - March 3
Calendar of events at The Center in Brainerd.
The Center
803 Kingwood St., Brainerd
218-829-9345
TheBrainerdCenter.com and on Facebook
Monday
7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8 a.m.-noon - Card Recyclers
8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters
9-11 a.m. - Advice from Ann
9:30 a.m. - Mahjong Lessons
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop (Open to the public)
11 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Parmesan chicken, vegetable, green beans, fruit cocktail, breadstick, M&M bar, milk.
12:30 p.m. - Party Bridge
1 p.m. - Cribbage
Tuesday
7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8 a.m. - Toymakers
8 a.m. - Open Crafts
9 a.m. - Zumba
10 a.m. - Pool
10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Gift Shop (Open to the public)
10:30 p.m. - Dominoes
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Line Dancing
11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Creamy Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, bread/margarine, pudding, milk.
Noon - Model Railroad Group
12:30 p.m. - 4th Tuesday Bridge
12:30 p.m. - Mahjong
1 p.m. - Acrylics/Oils
1 p.m. - Progressive 500
Wednesday
7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Room
9 a.m. - Hand ‘n Foot
9:30 a.m. - Folk Art Painting/Rosemaling
9:30 a.m. - The Center’s Morning Club
10 a.m. - Knitting/Crocheting/Needlework
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)
11 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Turkey noodle casserole, broccoli florets, cinnamon baked apple slices, dinner roll/margarine, cookie, milk.
12:30 p.m. - Bingo
1 p.m. - Pinochle
2 p.m. - Platinum Players
3 p.m. - Choir rehearsal
Thursday
6-9 a.m. - Doughnut day - In house or curbside pickup
7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8 a.m. - Wood Carvers
8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters
10 a.m. - Pool
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)
11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, peaches, bread/margarine, milk.
11:30 a.m. - Music/dance
Noon-4 p.m. - 1st Thursday bridge
1 p.m. - Scrabble
1 p.m. - Rummikub
Friday
7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Room
8 a.m.-noon - Card recyclers
9 a.m. - Zumba
9:30-10:30 a.m. - Lifestyle Change Class
10 a.m.-noon - Creative Coloring
10 a.m.-noon - Whist
10:15 a.m. - Chair yoga
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop (Open to the public)
11 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Salmon loaf, creamed peas, roasted potatoes, bread/margarine, cake, milk.
12:30 p.m. - Mahjong
1 p.m. - Movie matinee - “Talent for the Game”